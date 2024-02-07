When you fire up your draft this year, you'll probably notice something about the positional breakdown of Round 1: it's almost entirely outfielders. By ADP, eight of the first 12 picks are outfielders, and another, Yordan Alvarez, will climb his way into that group in some leagues.

"Well," you might think to yourself, "it's clear where all the talent lies. I'm going to outsmart everyone and take one of the top infielders instead, happy to settle for what I'm sure will still be a quality option at this obviously loaded position."

But all you'll have done in that case is outsmart yourself. The outfield is brutally duplicitous this year. For what it offers in top-shelf, awe-inspiring, make-or-break-your-season talent, it lacks in all other forms of talent. This might not be such a problem at a position where every team starts just one player, but outfield happens to be the one offensive position where, regardless of format, every team starts several.

Position Strategies: C | 1B | 2B | 3B | SS | OF | SP | RP

C | 1B | 2B | 3B | SS | OF | SP | RP Position Previews: C | 1B | 2B | 3B | SS | OF | SP | RP

C | 1B | 2B | 3B | SS | OF | SP | RP Position Tiers: C | 1B | 2B | 3B | SS | OF | SP | RP

By now, you've read my strategy guide for each of the infield positions (and if you haven't, get to it), so you're at least vaguely aware that I'd be content starting any of the top 15 or so options at each. Here, though, it's more like the top 30 options -- which is a bigger number, yes, but when you consider that three times as many outfielders are started as any one type of infielder, the proportionate number would be 45.

Now imagine if it's a five-outfielder league.

What I'm getting at is that, beyond Round 1 at least, outfield is the pits, which not only ramps up the pressure to invest in Round 1 but also requires a riskier approach in the rounds that follow. (And yes, this goes double in five-outfielder leagues.)

Basically, there are two positions around which you should devise your draft strategy in 2024. One is starting pitcher, because one is always starting pitcher, but the other is outfield. With every pick you're about to make, you should ask yourself if there's an outfielder who would work just as well. And if there is, you should take him.

Unless, of course, you're already full in the outfield, but the odds of that are slim to none, I'd say.

Here they are: the nine outfielders who you might draft in Round 1 and, in fact, probably should. I say that as someone who ranks both Bobby Witt (second overall) and Freddie Freeman (sixth overall), two non-outfielders, higher than the consensus, which makes me less likely than the average drafter to select an outfielder in Round 1. So take it from someone who knows: it's really hard if you don't. You're fighting an uphill battle the rest of the draft and have to err on the side of taking one at every point where it's at all in question.

Which might not be for a while, by the way. See, for as many outfielders are worth taking in Round 1, none are worth taking in Round 2 (unless Yordan Alvarez slips that far), and while some people might justify taking Luis Robert or Michael Harris in Round 3, the infielders going in that range are better in my eyes. But we'll talk about Robert and Harris in the next group.

Looking at this group, it's worth stating real quick that Ronald Acuna is the No. 1 pick in all formats. There can be no debating it. He's coming off the best season in Fantasy Baseball history, and the underlying metrics say he underperformed, if you can believe it. I'd pay $15 more for him than any other player in a salary cap draft, and by the values I've assigned, he's basically worth two of Austin Riley. While Julio Rodriguez and Corbin Carroll aren't of the same caliber, they are of a similar variety, projecting a massive stolen base total (say, 40-50) while also delivering early-round production in the other categories. The same is true for Kyle Tucker, but with more like 30 stolen bases. The higher-risk/higher-reward alternative would be Fernando Tatis, whose production was stifled a bit coming off an injury-plagued 2022 but who most would suggest still has 40/40 potential.

I'll add that these nine players should be drafted in a different order depending on whether yours is a points or 5x5 categories league. For the former, the points-per-game category pretty much tells the story. I would go Acuna, Mookie Betts, Aaron Judge, Juan Soto, Yordan Alvarez, Tucker, Carroll, Rodriguez and Tatis. For a categories league, it's Acuna, Rodriguez, Carroll, Betts, Tucker, Tatis, Judge, Soto, and Alvarez. That the order could change that much shows that the margin between these nine is pretty slim.

*minor-league stats

You'll note that every other hitter position has a group that I call The Studs, which comprises all of the early-round talents, whether it's first round, second, third or sometimes even beyond. But having already separated the first-rounders in the outfield, this next group feels like it's an order of magnitude worse. Like I said, I'm not particularly motivated to draft any of them in Round 2 or even Round 3. Luis Robert comes close in a categories league and performed up to that level last year, staying healthy enough to play in 145 games. But it was the first time he played in even 100, and given the caliber of infielders going in the same range (Pete Alonso, Francisco Lindor and Jose Altuve being among them), I'm not willing to wager on him doing it again, especially since I know his runs and RBI will be lacking with the White Sox.

Runs and RBI are also the problem for Michael Harris, whose ADP would lead you to believe he's a third-rounder as well. He indeed has five-category potential, but being confined to the lower third of the Braves lineup severely limits him in two of those categories. Meanwhile, Randy Arozarena is coming off a miserable second half, Adolis Garcia has batting average issues, and Kyle Schwarber has even worse batting average issues. These are supposed to be the good outfielders, remember? If I'm without an outfielder at this stage of the draft, I'm going to have to hold my nose and take one of these in the top 60, but it's more likely to be Mike Trout or Cody Bellinger because I think the cost-to-benefit ratio is higher. (Yes, I'm aware of the downsides, but my point is the downsides are everywhere.)

Preferably, I'm looking to this group for my second outfielder rather than my first, and I find that the one I'm taking most often is Joshua Lowe, whose 20-homer, 32-steal season isn't getting enough love. I'd be equally content with Nolan Jones, and they tend to be drafted closer together than this composite ADP would suggest (one source is absurdly low on Lowe, skewing the overall number). As for the rest of this group, I like Seiya Suzuki's breakout potential and Teoscar Hernandez's bounce-back potential with him stepping into the J.D. Martinez role in the Dodgers offense. The real head-turners, though, are Jackson Chourio and Wyatt Langford, two top-five prospects who I think have a real shot of making the opening day roster. Expect them to fly up draft boards as they make headlines this spring.

^KBO stats

And with that, the excitement is all but over in the outfield. These players are more utilitarian, capable of meeting the need but without the sort of upside that will have you aching to draft them. Some have frightening downside, in fact, with Lane Thomas and Esteury Ruiz both appearing in my Busts 1.0.

They, along with Cedric Mullins, TJ Friedl and Tommy Edman, are among your best stolen base targets in this range, which naturally makes them more appealing in 5x5 categories leagues. Meanwhile, Masataka Yoshida, Brandon Nimmo, Steven Kwan, Lars Nootbaar and Jung-Hoo Lee, with their superior plate discipline but relative lack of power and/or speed, are the better choices for points leagues. That's not to say there's no crossover appeal for these players -- Kwan and Lee could be batting average standouts for categories leagues, with Kwan potentially also providing a couple dozen stolen bases -- but as a general rule, your scoring format will be the biggest decider when selecting from this group.

It's worth noting that Ruiz isn't just some base-stealer. His 67 steals were second-most in the majors last year, and he was closer to No. 1 (Acuna) than No. 3 (Carroll). But seeing as it's all he brings to the table, which caused him to lose playing time even for the lowly Athletics, I see him as an emergency play only. Jorge Soler has demonstrated 40-homer upside in the past but is no stranger to injury and underachievement. Chas McCormick came within an eyelash of a 20/20 season last year and should be in line for more consistent at-bats this year, but the underlying data is concerning.

Now seems like a good opportunity to address the DH-only players, who obviously aren't eligible in the outfield but are more likely to gain eligibility here than at any other position. There aren't enough of them to give them their own strategy guide, but I wouldn't want to ignore them either.

Obviously, Shohei Ohtani is who he is and will attract first-round attention even as he works his way back from elbow ligament surgery. It shouldn't impact him on the hitting end too much, and as crazy as it sounds, his pitching is superfluous for Fantasy purposes. I'd personally take any of the first-round outfielders over him, even Yordan Alvarez, because while filling an outfield spot early is a positive, filling a DH spot early is a negative. That's especially true given how late Marcell Ozuna, Eloy Jimenez and J.D. Martinez are going. Ozuna just delivered 40 homers and 100 RBI in 144 games for the Braves, and Martinez's pace over the same number of games was 42 homers and 131 RBI.

*minor-league stats



Four of the top five on this list -- Jordan Walker, Riley Greene, Kerry Carpenter and Jarren Duran -- are worthy starters, I think, and I was tempted to put them in the previous group alongside Nick Castellanos and Ian Happ. But to keep things consistent across positions, grouping a player with The Sleepers is as much a comment on his upside as where he should be drafted. It stands to reason that some of the best sleepers should be drafted ahead of some of the blah choices from previous groups. Walker has the most overall upside of the four, being the prospect who everyone was salivating over at this time a year ago, but the other three have their specialties -- namely, batting average for Greene, home runs for Carpenter and stolen bases for Duran.

Every else here is a relative Hail Mary. You're hoping something clicks again for Starling Marte, Giancarlo Stanton and Kris Bryant. You're hoping a change of scenery fixes Tyler O'Neill and Jared Kelenic. You're hoping playing time opens up sooner than later for Pete Crow-Armstrong, Ceddanne Rafaela and Colton Cowser. I wouldn't say any of these are high-probability bets, but even so, my favorites to draft from the Hail Marys are Kelenic (for all-around potential), Sal Frelick (for batting average and speed) and Matt Wallner (for power). Also, don't overlook Henry Davis, the former No. 1 overall pick who should regain catcher eligibility early on this year.

The Base-Stealers

Here's where I'd normally provide a wealth of information about all the viable base-stealers at the position in question, but there are so many in the outfield that I have to limit that information to how many bases each of them stole last year. It may not fully express the potential for some, particularly those who stole only a handful (most likely because of time lost to injury), but it'll give you a close enough approximation.

Studs

Starters

Sleepers

Scrubs

Ronald Acuna 73 Spencer Steer 15 Jarren Duran 24 Daulton Varsho 16 Mookie Betts 14 George Springer 20 Starling Marte 24 Whit Merrifield 26 Julio Rodriguez 37 Evan Carter 26* Jarred Kelenic 13 Willi Castro 33 Corbin Carroll 54 Jackson Chourio 44* Tyler O'Neill 5 Leody Taveras 14 Kyle Tucker 30 Wyatt Langford 12* Byron Buxton 9 Brandon Marsh 10 Juan Soto 12 Lane Thomas 20 Pete Crow-Armstrong 37* Jose Siri 12 Fernando Tatis 29 Cedric Mullins 19 Sal Frelick 7 Harrison Bader 20 Shohei Ohtani 20 Esteury Ruiz 67 Jasson Dominguez 40* Brenton Doyle 22 Luis Robert 20 Ian Happ 14 Jack Suwinski 13 Tommy Pham 22 Michael Harris 20 TJ Friedl 27 Jake Fraley 21 Myles Straw 20 Randy Arozarena 22 Tommy Edman 27 Will Benson 19



Cody Bellinger 20 Chas McCormick 19 Parker Meadows 19*



Nolan Jones 20 Steven Kwan 21 Ceddanne Rafaela 36*



Christian Yelich 28 James Outman 16 Garrett Mitchell 1



Jazz Chisholm 22 Lars Nootbaar 11 Wilyer Abreu 3



Joshua Lowe 32













*minor-league stats

OK, so who haven't I covered yet?

You could do a lot worse than Lourdes Gurriel as your fifth outfielder, and the same could be said for Whit Merrifield if he lands with a team that intends to play him every day. Taylor Ward may not have delivered his best-case outcome yet, and Alex Verdugo's is likely coming now that he plays at Yankee Stadium. Meanwhile, there's power to be had in Hunter Renfroe, Brent Rooker and Joc Pederson and potential batting average help in Jeff McNeil, Brendan Donovan and Charlie Blackmon. You wouldn't want to rely on more than one of these players in a five-outfielder leagues, but having just one isn't such a disaster.