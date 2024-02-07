kyle-tucker.jpg

When you fire up your draft this year, you'll probably notice something about the positional breakdown of Round 1: it's almost entirely outfielders. By ADP, eight of the first 12 picks are outfielders, and another, Yordan Alvarez, will climb his way into that group in some leagues.

"Well," you might think to yourself, "it's clear where all the talent lies. I'm going to outsmart everyone and take one of the top infielders instead, happy to settle for what I'm sure will still be a quality option at this obviously loaded position."

But all you'll have done in that case is outsmart yourself. The outfield is brutally duplicitous this year. For what it offers in top-shelf, awe-inspiring, make-or-break-your-season talent, it lacks in all other forms of talent. This might not be such a problem at a position where every team starts just one player, but outfield happens to be the one offensive position where, regardless of format, every team starts several.

By now, you've read my strategy guide for each of the infield positions (and if you haven't, get to it), so you're at least vaguely aware that I'd be content starting any of the top 15 or so options at each. Here, though, it's more like the top 30 options -- which is a bigger number, yes, but when you consider that three times as many outfielders are started as any one type of infielder, the proportionate number would be 45.

Now imagine if it's a five-outfielder league.

What I'm getting at is that, beyond Round 1 at least, outfield is the pits, which not only ramps up the pressure to invest in Round 1 but also requires a riskier approach in the rounds that follow. (And yes, this goes double in five-outfielder leagues.)

Basically, there are two positions around which you should devise your draft strategy in 2024. One is starting pitcher, because one is always starting pitcher, but the other is outfield. With every pick you're about to make, you should ask yourself if there's an outfielder who would work just as well. And if there is, you should take him.

Unless, of course, you're already full in the outfield, but the odds of that are slim to none, I'd say.

The First-Round Contenders

2024 ADP2023 PPG2023 BA2023 HR
player headshot
Ronald Acuna ATL RF
15.14.33841
player headshot
Mookie Betts LAD RF
24.25.30639
player headshot
Julio Rodriguez SEA CF
43.59.27532
player headshot
Corbin Carroll ARI LF
53.80.28525
player headshot
Kyle Tucker HOU RF
63.81.28429
player headshot
Juan Soto NYY LF
73.64.27535
player headshot
Aaron Judge NYY RF
103.84.26737
player headshot
Fernando Tatis SD RF
113.31.25725
player headshot
Yordan Alvarez HOU DH
153.94.29331

Here they are: the nine outfielders who you might draft in Round 1 and, in fact, probably should. I say that as someone who ranks both Bobby Witt (second overall) and Freddie Freeman (sixth overall), two non-outfielders, higher than the consensus, which makes me less likely than the average drafter to select an outfielder in Round 1. So take it from someone who knows: it's really hard if you don't. You're fighting an uphill battle the rest of the draft and have to err on the side of taking one at every point where it's at all in question.

Which might not be for a while, by the way. See, for as many outfielders are worth taking in Round 1, none are worth taking in Round 2 (unless Yordan Alvarez slips that far), and while some people might justify taking Luis Robert or Michael Harris in Round 3, the infielders going in that range are better in my eyes. But we'll talk about Robert and Harris in the next group.

Looking at this group, it's worth stating real quick that Ronald Acuna is the No. 1 pick in all formats. There can be no debating it. He's coming off the best season in Fantasy Baseball history, and the underlying metrics say he underperformed, if you can believe it. I'd pay $15 more for him than any other player in a salary cap draft, and by the values I've assigned, he's basically worth two of Austin Riley. While Julio Rodriguez and Corbin Carroll aren't of the same caliber, they are of a similar variety, projecting a massive stolen base total (say, 40-50) while also delivering early-round production in the other categories. The same is true for Kyle Tucker, but with more like 30 stolen bases. The higher-risk/higher-reward alternative would be Fernando Tatis, whose production was stifled a bit coming off an injury-plagued 2022 but who most would suggest still has 40/40 potential.

I'll add that these nine players should be drafted in a different order depending on whether yours is a points or 5x5 categories league. For the former, the points-per-game category pretty much tells the story. I would go Acuna, Mookie Betts, Aaron Judge, Juan Soto, Yordan Alvarez, Tucker, Carroll, Rodriguez and Tatis. For a categories league, it's Acuna, Rodriguez, Carroll, Betts, Tucker, Tatis, Judge, Soto, and Alvarez. That the order could change that much shows that the margin between these nine is pretty slim.

Kind Of Exciting, At Least

2024 ADP2023 PPG2023 BA2023 HR
player headshot
Luis Robert CHW CF
333.16.26438
player headshot
Michael Harris ATL CF
342.82.29318
player headshot
Randy Arozarena TB LF
443.09.25423
player headshot
Adolis Garcia TEX RF
473.36.24539
player headshot
Cody Bellinger CHC CF
523.77.30726
player headshot
Mike Trout LAA CF
533.09.26318
player headshot
Kyle Schwarber PHI LF
603.20.19747
player headshot
Nolan Jones COL LF
653.30.29720
player headshot
Christian Yelich MIL LF
723.42.27819
player headshot
Bryan Reynolds PIT LF
803.08.26324
player headshot
Jazz Chisholm MIA CF
812.81.25019
player headshot
Joshua Lowe TB RF
923.10.29220
player headshot
Spencer Steer CIN 1B
942.99.27223
player headshot
George Springer TOR RF
1012.89.25821
player headshot
Evan Carter TEX LF
1053.17.3065
player headshot
Seiya Suzuki CHC RF
1092.90.28520
player headshot
Teoscar Hernandez LAD RF
1252.42.25826
player headshot
Jackson Chourio MIL CF
155-----.283*22*
player headshot
Wyatt Langford TEX OF
191-----.360*10*

*minor-league stats

You'll note that every other hitter position has a group that I call The Studs, which comprises all of the early-round talents, whether it's first round, second, third or sometimes even beyond. But having already separated the first-rounders in the outfield, this next group feels like it's an order of magnitude worse. Like I said, I'm not particularly motivated to draft any of them in Round 2 or even Round 3. Luis Robert comes close in a categories league and performed up to that level last year, staying healthy enough to play in 145 games. But it was the first time he played in even 100, and given the caliber of infielders going in the same range (Pete Alonso, Francisco Lindor and Jose Altuve being among them), I'm not willing to wager on him doing it again, especially since I know his runs and RBI will be lacking with the White Sox.

Runs and RBI are also the problem for Michael Harris, whose ADP would lead you to believe he's a third-rounder as well. He indeed has five-category potential, but being confined to the lower third of the Braves lineup severely limits him in two of those categories. Meanwhile, Randy Arozarena is coming off a miserable second half, Adolis Garcia has batting average issues, and Kyle Schwarber has even worse batting average issues. These are supposed to be the good outfielders, remember? If I'm without an outfielder at this stage of the draft, I'm going to have to hold my nose and take one of these in the top 60, but it's more likely to be Mike Trout or Cody Bellinger because I think the cost-to-benefit ratio is higher. (Yes, I'm aware of the downsides, but my point is the downsides are everywhere.)

Preferably, I'm looking to this group for my second outfielder rather than my first, and I find that the one I'm taking most often is Joshua Lowe, whose 20-homer, 32-steal season isn't getting enough love. I'd be equally content with Nolan Jones, and they tend to be drafted closer together than this composite ADP would suggest (one source is absurdly low on Lowe, skewing the overall number). As for the rest of this group, I like Seiya Suzuki's breakout potential and Teoscar Hernandez's bounce-back potential with him stepping into the J.D. Martinez role in the Dodgers offense. The real head-turners, though, are Jackson Chourio and Wyatt Langford, two top-five prospects who I think have a real shot of making the opening day roster. Expect them to fly up draft boards as they make headlines this spring.

Deserving Starters, Depending On Format

2024 ADP2023 PPG2023 BA2023 HR
player headshot
Nick Castellanos PHI RF
1022.86.27229
player headshot
Anthony Santander BAL RF
1192.94.25728
player headshot
Lane Thomas WAS RF
1203.03.26828
player headshot
Cedric Mullins BAL CF
1292.77.23315
player headshot
Esteury Ruiz OAK CF
1362.70.2545
player headshot
Ian Happ CHC LF
1463.00.24821
player headshot
Masataka Yoshida BOS LF
1532.85.28915
player headshot
TJ Friedl CIN CF
1543.09.27918
player headshot
Brandon Nimmo NYM CF
1632.93.27424
player headshot
Tommy Edman STL 2B
1652.61.24813
player headshot
Jorge Soler MIA DH
1673.01.25036
player headshot
Chas McCormick HOU LF
1743.05.27322
player headshot
Steven Kwan CLE LF
1762.90.2685
player headshot
James Outman LAD CF
1772.55.24823
player headshot
Lars Nootbaar STL CF
2022.93.26114
player headshot
Jung-Hoo Lee SF OF
209-----.318^6^

^KBO stats

And with that, the excitement is all but over in the outfield. These players are more utilitarian, capable of meeting the need but without the sort of upside that will have you aching to draft them. Some have frightening downside, in fact, with Lane Thomas and Esteury Ruiz both appearing in my Busts 1.0.

They, along with Cedric Mullins, TJ Friedl and Tommy Edman, are among your best stolen base targets in this range, which naturally makes them more appealing in 5x5 categories leagues. Meanwhile, Masataka Yoshida, Brandon Nimmo, Steven Kwan, Lars Nootbaar and Jung-Hoo Lee, with their superior plate discipline but relative lack of power and/or speed, are the better choices for points leagues. That's not to say there's no crossover appeal for these players -- Kwan and Lee could be batting average standouts for categories leagues, with Kwan potentially also providing a couple dozen stolen bases -- but as a general rule, your scoring format will be the biggest decider when selecting from this group.

It's worth noting that Ruiz isn't just some base-stealer. His 67 steals were second-most in the majors last year, and he was closer to No. 1 (Acuna) than No. 3 (Carroll). But seeing as it's all he brings to the table, which caused him to lose playing time even for the lowly Athletics, I see him as an emergency play only. Jorge Soler has demonstrated 40-homer upside in the past but is no stranger to injury and underachievement. Chas McCormick came within an eyelash of a 20/20 season last year and should be in line for more consistent at-bats this year, but the underlying data is concerning.

The DH-onlys

2024 ADP2023 PPG2023 BA2023 HR
player headshot
Shohei Ohtani LAD DH
124.29.30444
player headshot
Marcell Ozuna ATL DH
1373.29.27440
player headshot
Eloy Jimenez CHW DH
1732.50.27218
player headshot
J.D. Martinez LAD DH
2133.31.27133
player headshot
Byron Buxton MIN DH
2532.67.20717
player headshot
Joey Meneses WAS DH
2952.49.27513
player headshot
Heston Kjerstad BAL DH
3871.31.303*21*
player headshot
Andrew McCutchen PIT DH
3892.69.25612

Now seems like a good opportunity to address the DH-only players, who obviously aren't eligible in the outfield but are more likely to gain eligibility here than at any other position. There aren't enough of them to give them their own strategy guide, but I wouldn't want to ignore them either.

Obviously, Shohei Ohtani is who he is and will attract first-round attention even as he works his way back from elbow ligament surgery. It shouldn't impact him on the hitting end too much, and as crazy as it sounds, his pitching is superfluous for Fantasy purposes. I'd personally take any of the first-round outfielders over him, even Yordan Alvarez, because while filling an outfield spot early is a positive, filling a DH spot early is a negative. That's especially true given how late Marcell Ozuna, Eloy Jimenez and J.D. Martinez are going. Ozuna just delivered 40 homers and 100 RBI in 144 games for the Braves, and Martinez's pace over the same number of games was 42 homers and 131 RBI.

The Sleepers

2024 ADP2023 PPG2023 BA2023 OPS
player headshot
Jordan Walker STL RF
1272.48.276.787
player headshot
Riley Greene DET CF
1692.53.288.796
player headshot
Christopher Morel CHC DH
2042.90.247.821
player headshot
Kerry Carpenter DET RF
2102.65.278.811
player headshot
Jarren Duran BOS CF
2202.69.295.828
player headshot
Starling Marte NYM RF
2232.34.248.625
player headshot
Jarred Kelenic ATL LF
2372.34.253.746
player headshot
Tyler O'Neill BOS LF
2382.06.231.715
player headshot
Giancarlo Stanton NYY DH
2482.38.191.695
player headshot
Pete Crow-Armstrong CHC CF
2670.42.283*.876*
player headshot
Kris Bryant COL RF
2752.23.233.680
player headshot
Sal Frelick MIL RF
2842.54.246.692
player headshot
Jasson Dominguez NYY CF
2944.25.265*.802*
player headshot
Jack Suwinski PIT CF
2962.49.224.793
player headshot
Jake Fraley CIN RF
3122.70.256.783
player headshot
Henry Davis PIT RF
3172.02.213.653
player headshot
Will Benson CIN RF
3242.31.275.863
player headshot
Alex Kirilloff MIN 1B
3332.25.271.793
player headshot
Parker Meadows DET CF
3392.55.256*.812*
player headshot
Ceddanne Rafaela BOS CF
3451.57.302*.870*
player headshot
Nelson Velazquez KC RF
3562.92.235.888
player headshot
Matt Wallner MIN LF
3692.57.249.877
player headshot
Garrett Mitchell MIL CF
3822.16.246.761
player headshot
Colton Cowser BAL RF
4691.31.300*.937*
player headshot
Wilyer Abreu BOS CF
4782.23.274*.930*

*minor-league stats

Four of the top five on this list -- Jordan Walker, Riley Greene, Kerry Carpenter and Jarren Duran -- are worthy starters, I think, and I was tempted to put them in the previous group alongside Nick Castellanos and Ian Happ. But to keep things consistent across positions, grouping a player with The Sleepers is as much a comment on his upside as where he should be drafted. It stands to reason that some of the best sleepers should be drafted ahead of some of the blah choices from previous groups. Walker has the most overall upside of the four, being the prospect who everyone was salivating over at this time a year ago, but the other three have their specialties -- namely, batting average for Greene, home runs for Carpenter and stolen bases for Duran.

Every else here is a relative Hail Mary. You're hoping something clicks again for Starling Marte, Giancarlo Stanton and Kris Bryant. You're hoping a change of scenery fixes Tyler O'Neill and Jared Kelenic. You're hoping playing time opens up sooner than later for Pete Crow-Armstrong, Ceddanne Rafaela and Colton Cowser. I wouldn't say any of these are high-probability bets, but even so, my favorites to draft from the Hail Marys are Kelenic (for all-around potential), Sal Frelick (for batting average and speed) and Matt Wallner (for power). Also, don't overlook Henry Davis, the former No. 1 overall pick who should regain catcher eligibility early on this year.

The Base-Stealers

Here's where I'd normally provide a wealth of information about all the viable base-stealers at the position in question, but there are so many in the outfield that I have to limit that information to how many bases each of them stole last year. It may not fully express the potential for some, particularly those who stole only a handful (most likely because of time lost to injury), but it'll give you a close enough approximation.

Studs

 

Starters

 

Sleepers

 

Scrubs

 

Ronald Acuna

73

Spencer Steer

15

Jarren Duran

24

Daulton Varsho

16

Mookie Betts

14

George Springer

20

Starling Marte

24

Whit Merrifield

26

Julio Rodriguez

37

Evan Carter

26*

Jarred Kelenic

13

Willi Castro

33

Corbin Carroll

54

Jackson Chourio

44*

Tyler O'Neill

5

Leody Taveras

14

Kyle Tucker

30

Wyatt Langford

12*

Byron Buxton

9

Brandon Marsh

10

Juan Soto

12

Lane Thomas

20

Pete Crow-Armstrong

37*

Jose Siri

12

Fernando Tatis

29

Cedric Mullins

19

Sal Frelick

7

Harrison Bader

20

Shohei Ohtani

20

Esteury Ruiz

67

Jasson Dominguez

40*

Brenton Doyle

22

Luis Robert

20

Ian Happ

14

Jack Suwinski

13

Tommy Pham

22

Michael Harris

20

TJ Friedl

27

Jake Fraley

21

Myles Straw

20

Randy Arozarena

22

Tommy Edman

27

Will Benson

19

 
 

Cody Bellinger

20

Chas McCormick

19

Parker Meadows

19*

 
 

Nolan Jones

20

Steven Kwan

21

Ceddanne Rafaela

36*

 
 

Christian Yelich

28

James Outman

16

Garrett Mitchell

1

 
 

Jazz Chisholm

22

Lars Nootbaar

11

Wilyer Abreu

3

 
 

Joshua Lowe

32

 
 
 
 
 
 

*minor-league stats

OK, so who haven't I covered yet?

The Best You Can Do Otherwise

2024 ADP2023 PPG2023 BA2023 HR
player headshot
Lourdes Gurriel ARI LF
2162.76.26124
player headshot
Daulton Varsho TOR LF
2172.14.22020
player headshot
Taylor Ward LAA LF
2402.78.25314
player headshot
Whit Merrifield TOR 2B
2602.57.27211
player headshot
Jeff McNeil NYM 2B
2612.54.27010
player headshot
Alex Verdugo NYY RF
2642.65.26413
player headshot
MJ Melendez KC RF
2702.17.23416
player headshot
Max Kepler MIN RF
2982.67.26024
player headshot
Brendan Donovan STL 2B
3052.57.28411
player headshot
Willi Castro MIN LF
3082.41.2579
player headshot
Austin Hays BAL LF
3142.46.27516
player headshot
Hunter Renfroe KC RF
3162.23.23320
player headshot
Leody Taveras TEX CF
3292.45.26614
player headshot
Brent Rooker OAK DH
3322.46.24630
player headshot
Mitch Haniger SEA LF
3501.94.2086
player headshot
Charlie Blackmon COL DH
3732.96.2798
player headshot
Joc Pederson ARI DH
3812.30.23515
player headshot
Brandon Marsh PHI CF
3862.35.27712
player headshot
Jose Siri TB CF
4402.56.22225

You could do a lot worse than Lourdes Gurriel as your fifth outfielder, and the same could be said for Whit Merrifield if he lands with a team that intends to play him every day. Taylor Ward may not have delivered his best-case outcome yet, and Alex Verdugo's is likely coming now that he plays at Yankee Stadium. Meanwhile, there's power to be had in Hunter Renfroe, Brent Rooker and Joc Pederson and potential batting average help in Jeff McNeil, Brendan Donovan and Charlie Blackmon. You wouldn't want to rely on more than one of these players in a five-outfielder leagues, but having just one isn't such a disaster.