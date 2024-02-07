Ronald Acuna RF ATL Atlanta • #13 • Age: 26 Fantasy Breakdown ADP 1 Roto 1 Roto (OF) 1 H2H 1 H2H (OF) 1 2023 Stats AVG 0.337 HR 41 R 149 RBI 106 SB 73 SO 84 There is probably some regression coming for Acuña, if only because he had one of the best seasons in Fantasy Baseball history in 2023. He'll be the No. 1 pick in every league, and deservedly so. Want to know a pretty wild fact? In addition to being second among all hitters in wOBA, he also underperformed his expected wOBA by the eighth-highest mark. It's hard to see how he could possibly be better in 2024, but it might actually be possible.

Julio Rodriguez CF SEA Seattle • #44 • Age: 23 Fantasy Breakdown ADP 7 Roto 2 Roto (OF) 2 H2H 15 H2H (OF) 8 2023 Stats AVG 0.275 HR 32 R 102 RBI 103 SB 37 SO 175 Rodriguez looked to be struggling with the Sophomore Slump in the first half of last season, when he hit just .249/.310/.411, but in the end, he looked exactly like the guy we expected him to be. He cut his strikeout rate in the second half, started hitting for more power, and ended up with a 30-30 season. There's a path to 40-40 here, given Rodriguez's raw power and athleticism, and it just makes sense to bet on a 23-year-old with his physical tools to continue to improve. He's a viable No. 2 overall pick.

Corbin Carroll LF ARI Arizona • #7 • Age: 23 Fantasy Breakdown ADP 25 Roto 5 Roto (OF) 3 H2H 7 H2H (OF) 5 2023 Stats AVG 0.285 HR 25 R 116 RBI 76 SB 54 SO 125 As is Carroll, who may not have quite the strength Rodriguez does in his swing, but who might be a bit more optimized for maximizing what he has. Carroll probably doesn't have the pop to be much more than a 25-homer guy like he was a rookie, and there's some concern here about recurring (though, ultimately minor) shoulder issues last season. But Carroll might hit .300 and he might steal 55 bases, with more than enough pop to justify a pick as early as No. 2 overall.

Mookie Betts RF LAD L.A. Dodgers • #50 • Age: 31 Fantasy Breakdown ADP 3 Roto 4 Roto (OF) 4 H2H 2 H2H (OF) 2 2023 Stats AVG 0.307 HR 39 R 126 RBI 107 SB 14 SO 107 And here's another outfielder you can make a case for as the No. 2 overall player – especially in points leagues. Betts set a new career high in homers in his age-30 season, but there's little reason to think it was a fluke, because it also came with career-best average exit velocities and his second-highest hard-hit rate of his career. Even if there's some regression to the 35-homer range, at the top of that Dodgers lineup, you're still going to get massive run and RBI numbers, with double-digit steals and a good batting average, too. Despite being in his 30s, Betts looks like he's going to continue to age gracefully, and if you wanted to take him at No. 2 overall, I think that's perfectly reasonable.

Fernando Tatis RF SD San Diego • #23 • Age: 25 Fantasy Breakdown ADP 62 Roto 7 Roto (OF) 5 H2H 12 H2H (OF) 9 2023 Stats AVG 0.257 HR 25 R 91 RBI 78 SB 29 SO 141 If you're out on Tatis at his current cost, I kind of understand it, but I think you're playing scared. His history of injuries is a red flag, of course, though the fact that Tatis made it through last season without issue was a very good sign. Others will point to the fact that Tatis was suspended for PEDs as a reason to fade him, and I'll be honest: I think that's a much worse reason to be scared off. Tatis' quality of contact wasn't quite as good in 2023 as it was in 2020 and 2021, but it was still borderline elite despite not playing for an entire season. I'm viewing Tatis similarly to how I viewed Acuña last year: I'm mostly giving him a mulligan for his struggles in 2023. Players who do as Acuña and Tatis did in their early 20s don't tend to fall off as hard as Acuña in 2022 and Tatis in 2023 appeared to. If you're looking for someone with legitimate 40-40 upside, Tatis is right there with anyone. I'll take any discount possible on a profile like this.

Kyle Tucker RF HOU Houston • #30 • Age: 27 Fantasy Breakdown ADP 8 Roto 8 Roto (OF) 6 H2H 8 H2H (OF) 6 2023 Stats AVG 0.284 HR 29 R 97 RBI 112 SB 30 SO 92 You probably won't see anyone considering Tucker with a No. 2 overall pick, because he probably doesn't have the upside for 40s in either the homer or steal categories. What he might lack in upside, however, Tucker more than makes up for with a complete lack of limitations in his game, and he's one of the best bets in the entire league to contribute plus production in all five categories. Personally, I've got Tucker ranked a spot lower than this, but that's more because of how much I like Tatis and Aaron Judge and less because of any deficiencies in Tucker's game; you won't find any of those.

Aaron Judge RF NYY N.Y. Yankees • #99 • Age: 31 Fantasy Breakdown ADP 5 Roto 9 Roto (OF) 7 H2H 4 H2H (OF) 3 2023 Stats AVG 0.267 HR 37 R 79 RBI 75 SB 3 SO 130 As expected, Judge couldn't sustain his dominance from 2022 last season; his 155-game pace was only 54 homers, 116 runs, 110 RBI, and four steals. Ho hum. Judge is the game's premiere power hitter, and his quality of contact was actually, somehow, even better in 2023 than in 2022 – his expected wOBA on contact of .635 was his highest since 2017 and the second-highest by any player with at least 400 PA since 2015. If Judge stays healthy, he's going to hit 50-plus homers, with massive run production numbers, and I'd bet on double-digit steals, too. Of course, staying healthy has been a massive issue for Judge throughout his career, and it's not likely to get any better for the soon-to-be 32-year-old. There's obvious risk here, but the upside is that he might be one of the few players who could realistically challenge Acuña as the best player in Fantasy.

Juan Soto LF NYY N.Y. Yankees • #22 • Age: 25 Fantasy Breakdown ADP 2 Roto 12 Roto (OF) 8 H2H 5 H2H (OF) 4 2023 Stats AVG 0.275 HR 35 R 97 RBI 109 SB 12 SO 129 The discourse around Soto is really weird. There are a lot of people who will very loudly and confidently exclaim that he is overrated – both as a real-life hitter and especially as a Fantasy player. Which is really weird for a guy who just put up the numbers he did. Soto hasn't hit better than .275 since 2021, but he continues to put up elite quality of contact metrics with tremendous plate discipline, so I still think a .300 average is totally realistic for him, even if you can't just pencil it in like we were three years ago. And while his swing might not be perfectly optimized to take full advantage of Yankee Stadium's right field dimensions – most of Soto's power comes from right- and left-center – he should get a few extra homers out of the short porch. He's an OBP machine who will be hitting in front of Judge, so leading the league in runs is well within the realm of possibilities. Heading into a contract year, in the best home park he's ever played in, I want to bet on a career-best season from Soto.

Yordan Alvarez DH HOU Houston • #44 • Age: 26 Fantasy Breakdown ADP 24 Roto 14 Roto (DH) 3 H2H 6 H2H (DH) 4 2023 Stats AVG 0.293 HR 31 R 77 RBI 97 SB 0 SO 92 Alvarez is the first outfielder we're talking about here who will probably be a complete zero in stolen bases – he has two of them in a five-year career. It says something about what an absurdly dominant hitter Alvarez is that he's arguably underrated here despite there. He's going to hit .300. He's going to hit 30 homers, and might be as good a choice as anyone but Judge to get to 50, given his elite power metrics. The biggest issue with Alvarez is simply one of health. He had issues with recurring knee injuries early in his career, but last season, the primary issue was an oblique injury that cost him a month and a half, a brand new injury for Alvarez. If he stays on the right side of injury variance, Alvarez is a legitimate threat to compete for an AL Triple Crown.

Luis Robert CF CHW Chi. White Sox • #88 • Age: 26 Fantasy Breakdown ADP 60 Roto 24 Roto (OF) 10 H2H 42 H2H (OF) 10 2023 Stats AVG 0.264 HR 38 R 90 RBI 80 SB 20 SO 172 Did you know last season was the first time Robert has played 100 games at the MLB level? There's so much to like about his skill set, and he put it on full display in 2023, with his 38 homers and 20 steals, and all it took was him staying healthy for the first time. The upside here is just so high, even in a bad lineup (his home park helps in this regard, thankfully), but the injury risk is enough to knock him down draft boards. The ceiling isn't that much different for Robert as it is for someone like Rodriguez, and if he plays 145 games for a second season in a row, we might be talking about him as a first-round pick this time next season.

Michael Harris CF ATL Atlanta • #23 • Age: 22 Fantasy Breakdown ADP 55 Roto 38 Roto (OF) 11 H2H 52 H2H (OF) 16 2023 Stats AVG 0.293 HR 18 R 76 RBI 57 SB 20 SO 101 Harris might be the one player in the Braves lineup who is actually held back by being in the Braves lineup. In any other lineup in baseball, Harris is hitting in the No. 1 or 2 spot full time and has 650-plus PA upside; with the Braves, he got the majority of his starts hitting ninth and ended up with just 539 trips to the plate. An injury to Ozzie Albies or Acuña could push Harris up in the lineup, but as things stand, he looks destined to hit in the bottom half of the lineup, where he'll hit close to .300 again, give us a 20-20 floor with 30-30 upside, and be held back from the kind of counting stats that might push him into top-20 consideration otherwise.

Randy Arozarena LF TB Tampa Bay • #56 • Age: 28 Fantasy Breakdown ADP 42 Roto 39 Roto (OF) 12 H2H 51 H2H (OF) 14 2023 Stats AVG 0.254 HR 23 R 95 RBI 83 SB 22 SO 156 In 2021 and 2022, Arozarena had his share of skeptics, for potentially very good reasons: No player outperformed their expected metrics more than Arozarena, whose wOBA was a whopping 39 points higher than his expected wOBA. A funny thing happened in 2023, though: Arozarena had a career-best .351 expected wOBA (his xwOBA in 2022 was just .301) and he actually underperformed it slightly for the first time. I point this out to say that while it may seem like Arozarena has plateaued, I think you could make a case there might be even more room for growth than you might think. Could he hit 30 homers? I think that ceiling is in play, as is a 30-steal outcome. I'm not necessarily expecting that kind of production, but I do think there is room for more growth than you might think.

Adolis Garcia RF TEX Texas • #53 • Age: 30 Fantasy Breakdown ADP 44 Roto 40 Roto (OF) 13 H2H 50 H2H (OF) 12 2023 Stats AVG 0.245 HR 39 R 108 RBI 107 SB 9 SO 175 That's two seasons in a row as a top-20 hitter in Roto leagues for Garcia, and yet there remains some skepticism about his chances of sustaining this level of play. His plate discipline is a hurdle, but it hasn't really hindered him yet thanks to consistently borderline elite quality of contact metrics. There's a downside outcome here where Garcia hits .220, but with his power in that Rangers lineup, he's going to do plenty to make up for it. One thing I'm less sure about is the stolen base production – he stole just nine bases last season despite the new rules, and with his sprint speed declining to right around average, there might not be much room for improvement there.

Mike Trout CF LAA L.A. Angels • #27 • Age: 32 Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) ADP 40 Roto 49 Roto (OF) 14 H2H 47 H2H (OF) 13 2023 Stats AVG 0.263 HR 18 R 54 RBI 44 SB 2 SO 104 When he's on the field, Trout is still one of the very best hitters in baseball – among players with at least 350 plate appearances, Trout was 13th in expected wOBA last season, just ahead of Kyle Tucker and Rafael Devers. But his price is continuing to decline in Fantasy for two reasons. One is that he just cannot stay healthy; he hasn't played even 120 games in a season since 2019. The other reason is that he's only "one of" the best hitters in baseball when healthy, rather than arguably the very best. His plate discipline has moved in the wrong direction over the past few years, and his 2023 pace was more like 35 homers, rather than 45-50 like it had been the previous few seasons. If Trout bounced back to a 50-homer pace in 2024, I wouldn't really be that surprised; if he played 150 games, I might fall out of my chair.

Nolan Jones LF COL Colorado • #22 • Age: 25 Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) ADP 54 Roto 56 Roto (OF) 15 H2H 72 H2H (OF) 18 2023 Stats AVG 0.297 HR 20 R 60 RBI 62 SB 20 SO 126 There are a lot of holes you can poke in Jones' game, but there's one response that goes a long way toward overcoming those doubts in my mind: He plays half his games at Coors. Yes, Jones strikes out too much (29.7% K rate in 2023). Yes, his BABIP was unsustainable (.401). Yes, he kind of came out of nowhere last season (he had some prospect pedigree, but the Fantasy community largely gave up on him, as did the Guardians before last season). And yet … he's a top-15 outfielder in the rankings because he hits the ball hard, has some athleticism, and plays half his games at Coors Field. Jones is unlikely to flirt with a .300 average again, but Coors should help inflate his BABIP enough to keep him from hurting you too bad there, and there's legitimate 30-30 upside here. I wanted to be out on Jones, but even his price is reasonable enough that I can't fade him entirely.

Cody Bellinger CF CHC Chi. Cubs • #24 • Age: 28 Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) ADP 64 Roto 57 Roto (OF) 16 H2H 54 H2H (OF) 15 2023 Stats AVG 0.307 HR 26 R 95 RBI 97 SB 20 SO 87 Bellinger's quality of contact metrics don't come close to supporting what he did last season, and the fact that he is having so much trouble getting the contract he's looking for in free agency despite being a premium defender and a very good baserunner suggests MLB teams are similarly struggling to make sense of what he did last season. On the positive side of the leger, he cut his strikeout rate down to 15.6%, the lowest mark of his career, while also tightening up his launch angle, leading to both fewer pop flies and harmless ground balls. He probably won't hit 26 homers again, and his average might drop by 40 points, but Bellinger could still be a 20-20 who hits .270-ish, and that should be a useful option … unless he lands somewhere like San Francisco in free agency. Then I might be entirely out on him.

Jazz Chisholm CF MIA Miami • #2 • Age: 26 Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) ADP 56 Roto 64 Roto (OF) 17 H2H 90 H2H (OF) 20 2023 Stats AVG 0.25 HR 19 R 50 RBI 51 SB 22 SO 118 If it was just an issue of staying healthy, I might be willing to buy the dip on Chisholm, who has 33 homers and 34 steals in 157 games over the past two seasons. But we're four years into Chisholm's career and he's hitting just .210/.257/.355 against left-handed pitchers, with no real signs of improvement over the years. That's a massive hole in his game, and combined with the inability to stay healthy, it makes me question whether Chisholm's upside is really worth chasing. On the other hand … well, he's probably a 30-30 guy if he plays 150 games, and there aren't many of those guys. He's one of the ultimate risk-reward plays out there these days.

Kyle Schwarber LF PHI Philadelphia • #12 • Age: 30 Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) ADP 43 Roto 66 Roto (OF) 18 H2H 49 H2H (OF) 11 2023 Stats AVG 0.197 HR 47 R 108 RBI 104 SB 0 SO 215 You know what you're getting from Schwarber at this point: Elite power, a bunch of runs and RBI along with it, and not much else. He went from 10 steals in 2022 to zero in 2023, and I'd bet on 2023 being more representative of what you should expect. The bigger issue is the batting average, which hasn't been above .218 in either of his past two seasons – and has been north of .220 once in the past four. You're hoping Schwarber can get to the point where he isn't actively harmful to you in that category, but it seems unlikely, so you have to account for that when building your team. It limits your options, but Schwarber's three-category dominance makes up for it. He might actually be undervalued here.

Joshua Lowe RF TB Tampa Bay • #15 • Age: 26 Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) ADP 81 Roto 75 Roto (OF) 19 H2H 101 H2H (OF) 21 2023 Stats AVG 0.292 HR 20 R 71 RBI 83 SB 32 SO 124 When the Rays faced two must-win games in the Wild Card round of the playoffs last season, and Lowe only started one of them. That's a tiny sample size, but it highlights what makes trusting Lowe so hard: The Rays just don't seem to trust him to play everyday, as he had just 67 plate appearances against left-handed pitching. He was actually fine in those limited opportunities, and maybe they'll give him a chance to be an everyday player and he'll prove he can hold his own. It's possible. But this is the Rays we're talking about. They're about as unsentimental as a team can possibly be, and if they think they can wring even a minor advantage out of platoon Lowe, they will. And, if he gets off to a slow start, they might respond by limiting his overall playing time. There's plenty of upside here with Lowe, a talented young player with a very Fantasy-friendly skill set, but where he plays lowers both his floor and ceiling.

Christian Yelich LF MIL Milwaukee • #22 • Age: 32 Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) ADP 58 Roto 74 Roto (OF) 20 H2H 59 H2H (OF) 17 2023 Stats AVG 0.278 HR 19 R 106 RBI 76 SB 28 SO 140 Yelich isn't the superstar he used to be, but he's settled into the back half of his career as a very good, albeit somewhat limited Fantasy option. You won't get much power from him, but he's not a zero there; 15-20 homers seems like a decent bet. He'll probably be helpful in batting average, but he won't win you the category, and you'll get 20-plus stolen bases from him, too. The only place he really stands out is in runs, because he still hits at the top of the lineup and gets on base a ton, but he'll do enough everywhere to be a must-start option in either points or Roto.

Bryan Reynolds LF PIT Pittsburgh • #10 • Age: 29 Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) ADP 50 Roto 80 Roto (OF) 21 H2H 78 H2H (OF) 19 2023 Stats AVG 0.263 HR 24 R 85 RBI 84 SB 12 SO 138 It looked like Reynolds might be reaching a new level early last season, as he hit .323/.351/.586 in April, but a couple of summer slumps left him right around where he usually is, with decent, but unspectacular five-category production. You could squint and see a world in which he's a bit more helpful in batting average than he was in 2023, but overall, expectations should probably be right where they've been for the past few years.

Seiya Suzuki RF CHC Chi. Cubs • #27 • Age: 29 Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) ADP 118 Roto 100 Roto (OF) 22 H2H 111 H2H (OF) 23 2023 Stats AVG 0.285 HR 20 R 75 RBI 74 SB 6 SO 130 Suzuki's bat took a big step forward last season, in a way that the underlying numbers totally back up. He hits the ball hard, hits lots of line drives, has good plate discipline, and has plenty of athleticism to spare. The biggest question with Suzuki is whether he'll find a way to put that athleticism into play in games more frequently – he was in the 79th percentile in sprint speed last season but stole just six bases, while being caught seven times. There's enough athleticism for 15-plus steals here if he can be a more efficient base runner, and if he pulls that off, Suzuki could absolutely end up being a top-12 outfielder this season.

George Springer RF TOR Toronto • #4 • Age: 34 Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) ADP 78 Roto 105 Roto (OF) 23 H2H 102 H2H (OF) 22 2023 Stats AVG 0.258 HR 21 R 87 RBI 72 SB 20 SO 125 So, in his mid-30s, Springer is suddenly stealing bases again? After swiping 14 in 2022, he stole 20 bases in 2023, a new career-high. It helps that he's mostly managed to stay healthy over the past two seasons, including playing 154 games last season, his highest total since 2016. This would have been cause for celebration at one point, but now it's met with a collective yawn, because Springer just isn't an exciting hitter anymore. He posted career-worst numbers across the board in 2023, and if you believe the StatCast data, this wasn't just bad luck, it was a decline. A bounceback performance in 2024 isn't impossible, but I wouldn't draft him expecting it. Draft him expecting 20 homers, decent numbers of runs, and some speed, and anything else seems like a bonus at this point.