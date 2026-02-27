Aaron Judge RF NYY N.Y. Yankees • #99 • Age: 33 Fantasy Breakdown ADP 2 Roto 1 Roto (OF) 1 H2H 1 H2H (OF) 1 2025 Stats AVG 0.331 HR 53 R 137 RBI 114 SB 12 SO 160 The only knock on Judge at this point is that he'll be 34 about a month after Opening Day. Whatever risks are associated with aging have not yet impacted his game, as Judge has hit at least .311 with at least 53 homers and 250 combined runs and RBI in three of his past four seasons; he hit .267 and was on pace for 57 homers and 235 combined runs and RBI in the fourth despite playing through a toe injury. The end will come at some point, but there is no other player I'd feel comfortable projecting to hit both .300 and 50 homers this season. He's my No. 1 overall pick, at least.

Juan Soto LF NYM N.Y. Mets • #22 • Age: 27 Fantasy Breakdown ADP 1 Roto 5 Roto (OF) 2 H2H 3 H2H (OF) 2 2025 Stats AVG 0.263 HR 43 R 120 RBI 105 SB 38 SO 137 The production is going to be there. He hasn't been quite as elite a batting average source in recent years, but with consecutive 40-homer seasons to go with his typically brilliant plate discipline skills, Soto is going to put up huge numbers. The question is whether he'll perform like a top-10 player or a top-three player, and that probably comes down to whether he can come anywhere close to replicating his 38 steals from last season. With Soto publicly gunning for Shohei Ohtani's MVP crown, something tells me we're going to continue to see a more aggressive version of Soto on the bases, even if another season of nearly 40 steals seems unlikely.

Ronald Acuna Jr. RF ATL Atlanta • #13 • Age: 28 Fantasy Breakdown ADP 22 Roto 6 Roto (OF) 3 H2H 5 H2H (OF) 3 2025 Stats AVG 0.29 HR 21 R 74 RBI 42 SB 9 SO 102 Acuña is probably going to hit like a first-rounder – his 2025 pace over 162 games would have been 126 runs, 36 homers, 72 RBI, and a .290 average. The question here is also about speed, as Acuña stole just nine bases in his 95 games after returning from a torn ACL (his second). It's fair to be worried about whether we'll see a particularly active version of Acuña on the base paths, but I'm pretty confident we will after seeing him steal 11 bases in just 16 games in the Venezuelan Winter League. If he's willing to run that much in that context, I don't see any reason to think he won't be aggressive in the majors. If you're looking for a candidate to crash the Aaron Judge/Shohei Ohtani party at the top, Acuña is the best choice.

Kyle Tucker RF LAD L.A. Dodgers • #23 • Age: 29 Fantasy Breakdown ADP 12 Roto 7 Roto (OF) 4 H2H 8 H2H (OF) 4 2025 Stats AVG 0.266 HR 22 R 91 RBI 73 SB 25 SO 88 When he's on the field, Tucker is a superstar. Over his past two injury-plagued seasons, he's put up the following 162-game pace: .274 average, 111 runs, 34 homers, 92 RBI, 27 steals. And now he's in the best lineup in baseball, sandwiched between some combination of the team's three future Hall of Famers at the top of the lineup. Tucker gets downgraded a bit because of the injuries, but both in the past two seasons have been misdiagnosed fractures, which just doesn't seem like something that is likely to be much of a problem moving forward. He should be a first-rounder.

Julio Rodriguez CF SEA Seattle • #44 • Age: 25 Fantasy Breakdown ADP 10 Roto 10 Roto (OF) 5 H2H 13 H2H (OF) 7 2025 Stats AVG 0.267 HR 32 R 106 RBI 95 SB 30 SO 152 You'd like more consistency from Rodriguez over the course of the season, but the slow starts are just kinda baked in now. When the final result is still 30-30 seasons in two out of the past three, it's hard to be too upset. And, at just 25, Rodriguez still has plenty of room to sand down the rough edges and emerge as a legitimate top-five option. He's a first-rounder in any category-based league, but he's a tier down in points.

Fernando Tatis Jr. RF SD San Diego • #23 • Age: 27 Fantasy Breakdown ADP 14 Roto 13 Roto (OF) 6 H2H 12 H2H (OF) 5 2025 Stats AVG 0.268 HR 25 R 111 RBI 71 SB 32 SO 129 Is Tatis just doomed to underperform his expected stats forever? He hits the ball hard and has good plate discipline, leading to a .370 expected wOBA, good for the 22nd-best mark among all hitters. His actual wOBA? .353, which ranks 41st among all hitters, right behind Miguel Andujar and just ahead of Trent Grisham. Tatis is a good player regardless, but it sure feels like he's been leaving some meat on the bones since his wrist and shoulder injuries in 2022. Tatis could be a top-five hitter in Fantasy, but his home ballpark and unoptimized swing are holding him back, and I'm not sure how likely it is that he'll overcome that.

Jackson Chourio CF MIL Milwaukee • #11 • Age: 21 Fantasy Breakdown ADP 21 Roto 17 Roto (OF) 7 H2H 23 H2H (OF) 8 2025 Stats AVG 0.27 HR 21 R 88 RBI 78 SB 21 SO 121 The step forward didn't come in his second season, though that's at least in part because he came back from a hamstring injury and was awful in September – he entered the month with a .284/.318/.489 line, then watched his OPS drive by more than 40 points over the final month. Chourio also didn't exactly take a step forward with the underlying stats, however, and that might be the biggest concern. For a guy who is supposed to be super tooled up but raw, Chourio has put up pretty pedestrian quality of contact metrics, including an average exit velocity that has peaked at the 60th percentile among hitters in his two seasons. If all Chourio is is the 25-25 threat with a useful batting average and counting stats he has looked like in his first two seasons, he's a viable second-round pick in all leagues. But it'd be nice if we saw some more evidence that a breakout was on the way.

Corbin Carroll LF ARI Arizona • #7 • Age: 25 Fantasy Breakdown ADP 7 Roto 22 Roto (OF) 8 H2H 14 H2H (OF) 6 2025 Stats AVG 0.259 HR 31 R 107 RBI 84 SB 32 SO 153 Despite a fractured hand that threatens to keep Carroll on the IL to open the season, his price hasn't really fallen much – in 63 NFBC drafts since we learned about the injury, he is still going at 15.5 in ADP. In part, that's because he hasn't been officially ruled out for Opening Day, though given the timetable, he's likely to miss most of Spring Training even if he does make it back by Opening Day. The Diamondbacks might be willing to start Carroll without much prep for the season, but that doesn't mean it won't affect him. Research shows hitters need about 50 plate appearances to be ready for the season, and Carroll might have to get those reps on the fly. It might not impact his overall production, but a slow start can snowball, too. It feels like too much risk to take on for an early second-round pick.

Pete Crow-Armstrong CF CHC Chi. Cubs • #4 • Age: 23 Fantasy Breakdown ADP 59 Roto 28 Roto (OF) 9 H2H 44 H2H (OF) 11 2025 Stats AVG 0.247 HR 31 R 91 RBI 95 SB 35 SO 155 With his elite speed and swing geared for pull-side power, Crow-Armstrong is well-suited to remain a very good player in categories. But we saw what the downside of his profile looks like after the All-Star break, when he hit .216/.262/.372. Crow-Armstrong spent the offseason working on his swing to try to avoid the slump that derailed his season, but given his poor swing decisions, I worry these kinds of issues are just always going to be inherent to his profile. He's young enough for there to be room for plenty of growth, and the power/speed profile should be strong even if the batting average tanks. But there's real risk here that Crow-Armstrong is just a major detriment to your team in a way there usually isn't for early-round picks.

James Wood LF WAS Washington • #29 • Age: 23 Fantasy Breakdown ADP 35 Roto 29 Roto (OF) 10 H2H 37 H2H (OF) 9 2025 Stats AVG 0.256 HR 31 R 87 RBI 94 SB 15 SO 221 Wood's season followed a similar arc as Crow-Armstrong – he looked like a first-rounder in the first half, and he was basically unplayable for most of the second half. Wood's underlying skill set is a lot stronger than Crow-Armstrong's – he makes better swing decisions and has significantly more raw power – but he's much less optimized than Crow-Armstrong, sporting one of the lowest pulled-air rates in the league in 2025. And then he also didn't run as much as expected, further narrowing the margin for error. I think Wood's skill set as a hitter is much stronger than Crow-Armstrongs, so I'm more willing to bet on him figuring it out, but he can't put up another stretch with a near-40% strikeout rate like he did after last year's All-Star break and remain viable. There's some real bottom-out potential here.

Wyatt Langford OF TEX Texas • #36 • Age: 24 Fantasy Breakdown ADP 40 Roto 47 Roto (OF) 11 H2H 40 H2H (OF) 10 2025 Stats AVG 0.241 HR 22 R 73 RBI 62 SB 22 SO 151 On the one hand, Langford has been pretty obviously overdrafted in each of the first two years of his career, and at some point, we're starting to get into "definition of insanity" territory here. But I kind of look at this one from the opposite side: Langford managed 22 homers and 22 steals in 134 games despite playing through four different oblique injuries, including one during Spring Training that disrupted his prep for the season. That feels like the floor here, and the underlying numbers still suggest there is an extremely high ceiling to go along with it, too.

Cody Bellinger CF NYY N.Y. Yankees • #35 • Age: 30 Fantasy Breakdown ADP 48 Roto 56 Roto (OF) 12 H2H 51 H2H (OF) 13 2025 Stats AVG 0.272 HR 29 R 89 RBI 98 SB 13 SO 90 Bellinger re-signed with the Yankees, which answered the biggest question we had about him coming into 2026. He's not a superstar anymore, but he can do a reasonable facsimile of a star hitter in the friendly environs of Yankee Stadium. It's a perfect fit for his skill set, and while you may choose to use Bellinger as your first baseman (getting his speed from the 1B spot can make your whole lineup make a lot more sense), he's a perfectly fine option if you don't want to spend a premium price on an outfielder, too.

Brent Rooker DH ATH Athletics • #25 • Age: 31 Fantasy Breakdown ADP 64 Roto 53 Roto (DH) NR H2H 54 H2H (DH) NR 2025 Stats AVG 0.262 HR 30 R 92 RBI 89 SB 6 SO 155 There's already a clear drop-off in talent here with the past few players. Rooker is good, but 2024 looks like a pretty clear outlier for the 31-year-old. I could see better results from him in 2026 thanks to an improving lineup and his excellent home park, but you shouldn't expect a return to nearly 40 homers or a .300 average like he had in 2025.

Roman Anthony OF BOS Boston • #19 • Age: 21 Fantasy Breakdown ADP 28 Roto 58 Roto (OF) 14 H2H 47 H2H (OF) 12 2025 Stats AVG 0.292 HR 8 R 48 RBI 32 SB 4 SO 84 The raw power is there. The swing decisions are there. He's even an above-average athlete. Anthony has all of the tools to be an absolute superstar – his average exit velocity was bested by only Oneil Cruz, Aaron Judge, and Shohei Ohtani, while no qualifying hitter bested his 60% hard-hit rate. He didn't do a good enough job elevating the ball consistently to live up to his highest potential as a rookie, but he did start to figure that out as the season went on – his expected wOBA over his final 100 plate appearances was .407, a mark that would challenge for a top-five spot in baseball if he did it over a full season. If he can optimize his swing path, Anthony could be a 35-homer guy; if he doesn't, he might hit .300 with 40-plus doubles. He's going awfully early for a guy without a high-end track record, but Anthony might deserve it.

Jackson Merrill SS SD San Diego • #3 • Age: 22 Fantasy Breakdown ADP 44 Roto 63 Roto (SS) NR H2H 59 H2H (SS) NR 2025 Stats AVG 0.264 HR 16 R 59 RBI 67 SB 1 SO 108 When Merrill suffered a concussion in mid-June, he was hitting .304/.347/.475 and looked well on his way to establishing himself as this generation's Freddie Freeman. Then he came back after missing a week and couldn't hit for two months, giving the skeptics something to point to. And then he came back in September and hit seven homers with a .946 OPS, which suggests to me that he just had a couple of bad months, likely because he suffered a concussion. I don't know that with 100% certainty, and the complete lack of basestealing he showed in 2025 does narrow his margin for error as a hitter. But Merrill underperformed his expected stats, which is a good reason to believe better days are ahead, even if you don't buy the concussion explanation. Me? Well, I have him as a top-12 outfielder for 2026, so you know where I stand.

Riley Greene CF DET Detroit • #31 • Age: 25 Fantasy Breakdown ADP 56 Roto 64 Roto (OF) 16 H2H 86 H2H (OF) 22 2025 Stats AVG 0.258 HR 36 R 84 RBI 111 SB 2 SO 201 Greene has leaned into being a power hitter, and in that ballpark, it requires some sacrifices. He has become one of the most aggressive hitters in the game, pushing his strikeout rate to 30.7% along with his 52.6% swing rate in 2025 (league average if 47.3%, and he had been below that prior to last season). That came at the cost of some walks and batting average, but you'll take that tradeoff for 35-plus homers and 110-plus RBI. It might be asking a lot for him to repeat quite that level of success, but I would be surprised if we didn't get 30 homers and close to 100 RBI out of Greene. Anything short of that, given his limitations, would be hard to overcome at his new price, of course.

George Springer RF TOR Toronto • #4 • Age: 36 Fantasy Breakdown ADP 75 Roto 69 Roto (OF) 17 H2H 63 H2H (OF) 15 2025 Stats AVG 0.309 HR 32 R 106 RBI 84 SB 18 SO 111 You should take Springer's 2025 with a grain of salt. The problem is, the average drafter seems to be applying more than a few tablespoons of salt. Yes, it's unlikely a near-career season at 35 will prove sustainable, especially coming off multiple consecutive years of decline. On the other hand, Springer didn't just get lucky in 2025 – he put up arguably the best underlying numbers of his career. He improved his average exit velocity by 2.5 mph without sacrificing strikeouts, and he started hitting the ball in the air to the pull side like when he was in his prime. It's asking a lot for him to repeat that, but at his price, he doesn't need to – Springer was a top-15 hitter in Fantasy last season and isn't being drafted anywhere close to that.

Byron Buxton DH MIN Minnesota • #25 • Age: 32 Fantasy Breakdown ADP 47 Roto 71 Roto (DH) NR H2H 74 H2H (DH) NR 2025 Stats AVG 0.264 HR 35 R 97 RBI 83 SB 24 SO 148 He just needed to stay healthy, and for the most part, he did. Buxton has always been a huge per-game producer, but after playing 140 games in 2017, he went six straight years without reaching even 100 games played, and even then, he only got to 102 in 2024. But in 2025, he played 126 games and put together his finest overall season. But it wasn't actually much different than what he's been doing on a per-game basis in recent years, so whether you're in on Buxton at his price mostly just comes down to how confident you are that something shifted in 2025 and he could play 125-plus games again. I don't think he's any more likely to do that in 2026 than he was before then, but if you want to draft for high upside, Buxton certainly has a higher ceiling than most of the other hitters in his tier.

Seiya Suzuki RF CHC Chi. Cubs • #27 • Age: 31 Fantasy Breakdown ADP 122 Roto 70 Roto (OF) 19 H2H 77 H2H (OF) 19 2025 Stats AVG 0.245 HR 32 R 75 RBI 103 SB 5 SO 164 Like Greene, Suzuki took a big step forward with his power production in 2025, but there were tradeoffs along the way. He actually managed to lower his strikeout rate, so the tradeoff here was more popups and weakly hit flyballs as he chased over-the-fence power. It cost him batting average, but the tradeoff was worth it, as Suzuki generated his first 30-homer season. I could see a world where he pushes that up to 35, but I could also see a step back, albeit likely with a rebound in batting average. Suzuki is a very good hitter, though exactly what kind of very good hitter remains to be seen.

Jarren Duran CF BOS Boston • #16 • Age: 29 Fantasy Breakdown ADP 52 Roto 73 Roto (OF) 20 H2H 67 H2H (OF) 18 2025 Stats AVG 0.256 HR 16 R 86 RBI 84 SB 24 SO 169 On most teams, Duran would just be an everyday outfielder, and there would be very little risk in his profile. On the Red Sox, however, he looks like he'll split time between the outfield and the DH spot, and might sit against at least some lefties. Given the Red Sox depth, that makes sense, but it hurts Duran's chances of putting together another season like 2024. He's still a solid power/speed option who won't kill you in batting average, but the counting stats could be hurt by his role. There's also some trade potential here, though that might not be a bad thing if it takes him out of the quasi-platoon he might find himself in with Boston.

Randy Arozarena LF SEA Seattle • #56 • Age: 30 Fantasy Breakdown ADP 80 Roto 85 Roto (OF) 21 H2H 95 H2H (OF) 21 2025 Stats AVG 0.238 HR 27 R 95 RBI 76 SB 31 SO 191 At the end of the season, the numbers are usually there. The path there may be fraught with inconsistency and frustration, but that frustration is also already baked into the price – he's going lower than someone who nearly went 30-30 last year probably should. Yeah, the batting average hurts, but Arozarena has had at least 20 homers and 20 steals in five straight seasons with solid counting stats, so if you've built a team that can handle the batting average hit, he's a very solid starting outfielder.

Michael Harris CF ATL Atlanta • #23 • Age: 24 Fantasy Breakdown ADP 129 Roto 90 Roto (OF) 22 H2H 156 H2H (OF) 31 2025 Stats AVG 0.249 HR 20 R 55 RBI 86 SB 20 SO 128 Many of you will just take Harris off your draft boards. There are too many stretches where he just isn't useful at all, and it's probably just built into his game right now, thanks to his poor approach at the plate. But here's the thing: Harris went 20-20 in a down season, and while the counting stats can be iffy, 2025 feels like his floor. He's still only 24 years old despite entering his fifth MLB season, and he still has premium physical tools. If he ever improves the approach, Harris could be a superstar, but even with his evident, present-day flaws, there's still a ton to like about the profile here.

Jose Altuve 2B HOU Houston • #27 • Age: 35 Fantasy Breakdown ADP 96 Roto 93 Roto (2B) 5 H2H 89 H2H (2B) 5 2025 Stats AVG 0.265 HR 26 R 80 RBI 77 SB 10 SO 109 Altuve played enough left field last season to qualify here, but you're probably more likely to use him at second base, still. The extra flexibility is nice, and if Altuve avoids any further slippage of his skills, he should remain a perfectly fine Fantasy option. But the risk that age catches up to him rapidly will keep his price down.