chris-sale.jpg

While starting pitcher is only one position, it's basically half the game, so your approach there requires greater care than everywhere else.

And yet ... I couldn't be less stressed about it this year.

That's not my default setting. Longtime followers will remember my early-round insistence in 2020 and 2021 and fixation with The Glob in 2024. Yes, my approach at starting pitcher, while adapting to the latest trends, is usually crystal clear.

But this year, I'm having a hard time caring. It feels like yet another position where there are more than enough similar options to satisfy me. It's deep at the top. It's deep in the middle. It's deep at the bottom. And when I say deep, I don't just mean similar. The middle ranks, especially, are so packed with upside that the draft is likely to end before my enthusiasm does. Even as someone who prefers not to invest heavily at the position, I can't tell you how many times in a Rotisserie draft I've found myself saying, "I wish I still had a spot for that guy."

  • Position Strategies: C | 1B | 2B | 3B | SS | OF | SP | RP
  • Position Tiers (v. 2.0): C | 1B | 2B | 3B | SS | OF | SP | RP

Now, attrition is sure to wreak havoc on that depth, as is always true at this position. By the end of April, I may not view starting pitcher as so deep anymore. But the thing about attrition is you never know who it's coming for. The best you can do now is give yourself some cushion.

That's the approach I'm taking this year: quantity over quality. To me, it's easy to justify because the quantity is of such high quality, as I've already mentioned. Unless I'm just in the right spot to take Tarik Skubal, Garrett Crochet, or Paul Skenes, I'm not even looking at starting pitcher until Round 5 or 6, which is about the point when all the elite hitters are off the board. The kind of pitchers that go in between aren't substantively better, in my eyes, while the kind of hitters that do most certainly are. At times, I've pushed the envelope further, waiting to draft someone like Kyle Bradish as my ace, and I am rarely dissatisfied with the outcome. Again, there's so much upside to be found in the middle of drafts that I'm not so worried about falling behind in strikeouts -- or any other category, for that matter.

What about points leagues? Well, they're even easier. When you don't have to safeguard ratios, which aren't directly scored in points leagues, the spectrum of usable options is nearly endless. There are better and worse ones, of course, but the gap between them narrows. The greater differentiators are found within the hitter ranks, so when in doubt, you'll want to go with one of them. I'm not saying you should wait to draft a pitcher until all nine of your starting hitter spots are filled -- the drop-off within the hitter ranks will likely come sooner than that -- but I am saying that it wouldn't be the worst thing if you did.

But I've said enough for now. Let me get to the showing.

Generally regarded as aces

2026 ADP2025 PPG2025 ERA2025 K/9
player headshot
Tarik Skubal DET SP
619.472.2111.1
player headshot
Paul Skenes PIT P
916.441.9710.4
player headshot
Garrett Crochet BOS RP
1219.922.5911.2
player headshot
Yoshinobu Yamamoto LAD SP
2416.552.4910.4
player headshot
Cristopher Sanchez PHI SP
2817.722.509.5
player headshot
Hunter Brown HOU SP
3416.582.4310.0
player headshot
Bryan Woo SEA SP
3618.472.949.6
player headshot
Logan Gilbert SEA SP
3812.943.4411.9
player headshot
Chris Sale ATL SP
3915.982.5811.8
player headshot
Hunter Greene CIN SP
4216.582.7611.0
player headshot
Max Fried NYY SP
4417.552.868.7
player headshot
Logan Webb SF SP
4715.093.229.74
player headshot
Jacob deGrom TEX SP
4915.922.979.6
player headshot
Cole Ragans KC RP
5110.694.6714.3

More than likely, I'm taking just one of these guys, with zero being preferable to two. I'm more open than usual, though, to taking one of the very top guys -- as in Tarik Skubal, Paul Skenes, or Garrett Crochet -- because I think they represent a clearer advantage than usual over the rest of the pitcher ranks. Granted, my ranking for both Skubal (eighth) and Skenes (12th) is a little below the consensus, with Crochet (ninth) slotting directly between the two, but the thought of drafting one takes so much of the pressure off at starting pitcher that I'm willing to accept the added risk that comes with investing so much draft capital in one.

Otherwise, it's just a matter of who's most likely to be there when I finally turn my attention to starting pitcher in Round 5 or 6. I'm not going to be choosy about it because I don't think there's enough separation to be. Most of these pitchers have a case to be No. 4. The actual No. 4, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, feels like more of a floor play than a ceiling play, but he took on such a big workload in the World Series that I wouldn't say even he is worry-free. Max Fried may not quite measure up to the others in terms of upside because he's not the same level of bat-misser, but he's so reliable for everything else that I'm happy to include him. I'm most likely to draft either him or Cole Ragans, whose incredible strikeout numbers in an injury-shortened season say a lot more than his ERA. If I'm lucky, someone like Chris Sale slides over durability concerns.

The two I'm most squeamish about, to the point of almost excluding them from this group, are Logan Webb and Jacob deGrom. The former seems predisposed to a high WHIP that hurts all the more because of the number of innings he throws. The latter remains an extreme injury risk who was forced to sacrifice some effectiveness in the name of staying healthy last year. Both excel in a particular format -- Head-to-Head points for Webb and 5x5 Rotisserie for deGrom -- which is why I've relented to ADP and included them here, but I think you could say the same for some in the next group.

Could also perform like aces

2026 ADP2025 PPG2025 ERA2025 K/9
player headshot
Freddy Peralta NYM SP
5615.392.7010.4
player headshot
Joe Ryan MIN SP
6514.163.4210.2
player headshot
George Kirby SEA SP
6912.894.219.8
player headshot
Dylan Cease TOR SP
739.954.5511.5
player headshot
Jesus Luzardo PHI SP
7614.883.9210.6
player headshot
Kyle Bradish BAL SP
7814.582.5313.2
player headshot
Framber Valdez DET SP
7914.243.668.8
player headshot
Nick Pivetta SD RP
8516.872.879.4
player headshot
Shohei Ohtani LAD DH
878.072.8711.9
player headshot
Eury Perez MIA SP
9811.084.259.9
player headshot
Tyler Glasnow LAD SP
10912.443.1910.6

Why, for instance, wouldn't Framber Valdez join with Logan Webb when both are workload darlings whose ratios tend to run a little high? Why wouldn't Tyler Glasnow join with Jacob deGrom when both are dominant inning-for-inning guys with little hope of remaining healthy for a full season? The loose distinctions within this range of the pitcher ranks (and even further, actually) are why I opt for a quantity-over-quality approach to the position.

They're also why I'm still not particularly choosy at this point. Sure, I have subtle preferences. I think Freddy Peralta is overpriced, for instance, believing that he's less the 2.70 ERA guy he was last year and more the 3.70 ERA guy he was in the three years prior. I've identified Nick Pivetta as a bust candidate for this year and would prefer not to be the one who comes away with Glasnow, seeing as he's never thrown even 135 innings in a season before.

Conversely, I think Kyle Bradish is a true ace who already proved late last year that he's back to form after Tommy John surgery. I think George Kirby still has ace potential and simply fell victim to a drooping arm angle after an early shoulder injury last year. I've also identified Eury Perez as a breakout candidate

But for this range of the starting pitcher rankings, it's less about the target than the cost for me. As long as I grab two of them -- or perhaps just one if I've already invested in a higher-end pitcher -- I'm satisfied.

Show many ace-like qualities

2026 ADP2025 PPG2025 ERA2025 K/9
player headshot
Blake Snell LAD SP
9514.272.3510.6
player headshot
Nolan McLean NYM SP
10118.942.0610.7
player headshot
Spencer Strider ATL SP
1029.074.459.4
player headshot
Kevin Gausman TOR SP
10314.113.598.8
player headshot
Brandon Woodruff MIL SP
11417.293.2011.6
player headshot
Jacob Misiorowski MIL SP
11710.234.3611.9
player headshot
Chase Burns CIN P
1205.814.5713.9
player headshot
Cameron Schlittler NYY SP
12412.212.9610.4
player headshot
Trey Yesavage TOR SP
12610.673.2110.3
player headshot
Nick Lodolo CIN SP
13112.863.339.0
player headshot
Zack Wheeler PHI SP
13318.602.7111.7
player headshot
Michael King SD SP
13610.933.449.3
player headshot
Nathan Eovaldi TEX SP
13718.891.738.9
player headshot
Gavin Williams CLE SP
13913.473.069.3
player headshot
Trevor Rogers BAL SP
14219.141.818.5
player headshot
Emmet Sheehan LAD SP
14513.632.8210.9
player headshot
Robbie Ray SF SP
15513.313.659.2
player headshot
Bubba Chandler PIT P
15613.794.028.9
player headshot
Tatsuya Imai HOU SP
181-----1.92^9.8^
player headshot
Carlos Rodon NYY SP
19216.413.099.4
player headshot
Kris Bubic KC SP
20714.402.559.0
player headshot
Gerrit Cole NYY SP
20814.15† 3.41† 9.4†
player headshot
Joe Musgrove SD SP
24911.92† 3.88† 9.1†

^foreign stats
2024 stats

This is where the position really stands out from years past. The number of unprovens and questionables with genuine ace upside is staggering, such that I'm happy to form the bulk of my staff here. Granted, unprovens and questionables are more volatile, as those designations would suggest, but volatility is the nature of the job. The next injury for any pitcher is just a matter of time, and each has so little margin for error with his mechanics that a wayward season shouldn't be unexpected either. So rather than put yourself at the mercy of volatility, why not embrace it? Why not hope for an ace outcome from Nolan McLean, Chase Burns, Cameron Schlittler, Trey Yesavage, or Bubba Chandler, all of whom showed that kind of potential in their first major league season?

Some would say Jacob Misiorowski did, too, but that's embracing volatility a little too much, given his longstanding control issues, which came to the forefront in the second half. He's a clear avoid for me. Others in that category include Spencer Strider, who still has ace upside but is too much of a reclamation project for the cost, and Blake Snell, just because I think the Dodgers will be in no hurry to bring him back from his minor shoulder issue. Zack Wheeler, Carlos Rodon, and Gerrit Cole also have questionable timetables due to injury, which make them pretty easy to avoid unless the cost is just unbelievable. We're approaching that point with Rodon, who could be back the soonest of all of them.

I'm not sure Robbie Ray has much in the tank after his late-season collapse, and I think Michael King may be getting too much benefit of the doubt for an injury-plagued season. Those objections aside, I'm just looking to load up here, going with the ADP flow so that I have a chance to secure as many of these arms as possible. 

Again, I like all the second-year pitchers other than Misiorowski, with Yesavage and Chandler being more likely targets for me than McLean because of price. Nick Lodolo, Emmet Sheehan, and Gavin Williams are all among my breakout picks for 2026. Tatsuya Imai is a worthy speculative pickup after the success he had in Japan. Trevor Rogers is a regression candidate for sure, but I find him irresistible at his going rate. Kris Bubic and Joe Musgrove might be the best bang-for-buck picks of all. Sure, both ended last year on the IL (with Musgrove missing the entire season), but both looked like aces the last time we saw them fully healthy (Musgrove was basically Max Fried from 2021 through 2023). You can read more about them in my Sleepers 1.0.

Also fine

2026 ADP2025 PPG2025 ERA2025 K/9
player headshot
Sonny Gray BOS SP
11813.454.2810.0
player headshot
Luis Castillo SEA SP
13813.193.548.1
player headshot
Ryan Pepiot TB RP
14012.023.879.0
player headshot
Sandy Alcantara MIA SP
14710.105.367.3
player headshot
MacKenzie Gore TEX SP
1609.284.1710.4
player headshot
Ranger Suarez BOS SP
16414.943.201.22
player headshot
Shota Imanaga CHC RP
17313.903.737.3
player headshot
Drew Rasmussen TB SP
17512.212.767.6
player headshot
Tanner Bibee CLE SP
17612.034.258.0
player headshot
Cade Horton CHC P
18213.282.677.4
player headshot
Shane Bieber TOR SP
18515.503.578.3
player headshot
Andrew Abbott CIN SP
19113.602.878.1
player headshot
Aaron Nola PHI SP
1988.276.019.3
player headshot
Zac Gallen ARI SP
20211.384.838.2
player headshot
Edward Cabrera CHC SP
20411.423.539.8
player headshot
Matthew Boyd CHC SP
20514.713.217.7
player headshot
Merrill Kelly ARI SP
22414.053.528.2
player headshot
Shane Baz BAL SP
2289.974.879.5
player headshot
Quinn Priester MIL SP
24813.173.327.6
player headshot
Noah Cameron KC P
25113.712.997.4
player headshot
Ryne Nelson ARI SP
25211.363.397.7

You'll notice that many of these pitchers are being drafted in the same range as the previous group. The distinction here is less cost than sizzle. I'm more often looking for sizzle at this stage of the draft, hoping to score big to make up for my shortfall at starting pitcher earlier, but there's a time and place for everything. Ranger Suarez might be the perfect pick to stabilize my team's ERA, or in the case of a points league, volume may be more important than sizzle anyway, elevating pitchers like Luis Castillo and Zac Gallen. As a general rule, though, I'm not going to draft many of these pitchers, particularly those on the costlier side.

It would feel like a concession. It's not that no upside exists within this group. It's just that it's not as probable as for the last group. Sure, maybe MacKenzie Gore unlocks something with the Rangers finally, after years of disappointing with the Nationals, but it's hard for me to remain so hopeful. Judging by his ADP, I may be in the minority there. Edward Cabrera seemingly stabilized with the introduction of a sinker last year, but his ERA and WHIP still ran high. Shane Baz seems like a total shot in the dark. I'm more drawn to someone like Tanner Bibee, who had two great seasons before last year's misstep, but even there, I can't explain what exactly went wrong. Better to treat him as a boring innings eater and hope to get lucky. 

Sandy Alcantara's inclusion here might draw the ire of some, seeing as he's a former Cy Young winner who looked like he was rounding into form in the second half with a 3.33 ERA and 1.04 WHIP. But he had only 7.6 K/9 to go with them and pitches for a team that's not likely to provide him much support. That strikes me more as a floor play than a ceiling play.

The Sleepers

2026 ADP2025 PPG2025 ERA2025 K/9
player headshot
Jack Flaherty DET SP
2019.484.6410.5
player headshot
Roki Sasaki LAD P
2165.504.466.9
player headshot
Shane McClanahan TB SP
23415.74#3.29#9.5#
player headshot
Connelly Early BOS SP
25310.632.3313.5
player headshot
Bryce Miller SEA SP
2566.785.687.4
player headshot
Jack Leiter TEX P
25810.863.868.8
player headshot
Grayson Rodriguez LAA SP
27415.95† 3.86† 10.0†
player headshot
Shane Smith CHW RP
27810.093.818.9
player headshot
Kodai Senga NYM SP
28010.983.028.7
player headshot
Logan Henderson MIL P
28117.301.7811.7
player headshot
Ryan Weathers NYY SP
2898.813.998.7
player headshot
Sean Manaea NYM RP
2906.305.6411.1
player headshot
Braxton Ashcraft PIT P
2915.482.719.2
player headshot
Cody Ponce TOR RP
294-----1.89^12.6^
player headshot
Joey Cantillo CLE SP
2976.443.2110.2
player headshot
Parker Messick CLE P
29914.572.728.6
player headshot
Luis Gil NYY SP
30711.053.326.5
player headshot
Andrew Painter PHI SP
314-----5.26*9.4*
player headshot
Michael Burrows HOU SP
3167.413.949.1
player headshot
Reid Detmers LAA SP
3182.613.9611.3
player headshot
Bailey Ober MIN SP
3258.965.117.4
player headshot
Zebby Matthews MIN P
3308.255.5610.0
player headshot
Justin Steele CHC SP
33314.634.768.3
player headshot
Reynaldo Lopez ATL RP
34114.31† 1.99† 9.8†
player headshot
Robby Snelling MIA SP
345-----2.51*11.0*
player headshot
Jacob Lopez ATH RP
3639.604.0811.0
player headshot
Jonah Tong NYM P
3673.401.43*14.2*
player headshot
Jared Jones PIT SP
38911.82† 4.14† 9.8†
player headshot
Thomas White MIA SP
400-----2.31*14.6*
player headshot
Dustin May STL SP
4098.384.968.4
player headshot
Luis Morales ATH SP
41511.553.148.0
player headshot
Taj Bradley MIN SP
4289.695.058.0
player headshot
Grant Holmes ATL RP
4619.303.999.6

*minor-league stats
^foreign stats
#2023 stats
2024 stats

Throughout this series, "sleepers" has generally meant "anyone available in the middle rounds or later who has a chance to blow away expectations." But if that's how I defined it here, half the position would fit that description. Nobody wants to scroll through a table that long, trust me.

So instead, I'm defining sleepers as late-round targets (Pick 200 or later) with a clear upside case but long odds for meeting it. What this means is that they pretty much have to meet it to be worth rostering at all. Some shallower drafts will end without any of them coming off the board, even. The ones to target are, naturally, the ones with a better chance of meeting that upside, slim though it may be. Opinions will vary as far as that goes, but I'd like to highlight three in particular: Grayson Rodriguez, Shane Smith, and Andrew Painter.

Rodriguez was the top pitching prospect three years ago and seemed well on his way to meeting that upside as recently as two years ago. A series of injuries has derailed him since then, but none so severe that you'd expect it to alter his trajectory on its own. He's also suggested that bone spurs in his elbow, which he had removed this offseason, were largely to blame for his lat troubles. Early reports this spring have him throwing at his usual velocity. Painter was trending toward being the top pitching prospect before needing Tommy John surgery in 2023. He wasn't nearly as sharp coming back from the injury last year, but the velocity seemed intact. The Phillies have corrected a mechanical flaw that they think will help him regain his fastball shape and command, and they've all but handed him a rotation spot already. Smith had a strong showing as a Rule 5 pick last year but really turned it on in the second half, riding an elite curveball to Freddy Peralta-like swing-and-miss numbers.

Others I like include Michael Burrows, who the Astros think will make a leap with the adoption of a sinker this year, Sean Manaea, who feels like he's regained the low arm slot that led to so much success in 2024 after exaggerating it last year, and Jacob Lopez, whose funky left-handed delivery has led to some startling whiff totals.

Low-end, but useful

2026 ADP2025 PPG2025 ERA2025 K/9
player headshot
Casey Mize DET SP
26112.703.878.4
player headshot
Brady Singer CIN SP
27511.674.038.7
player headshot
Brayan Bello BOS SP
28612.453.356.7
player headshot
David Peterson NYM SP
29811.404.218.0
player headshot
Jameson Taillon CHC SP
30014.443.686.8
player headshot
Mitch Keller PIT SP
3039.634.187.7
player headshot
Chris Bassitt BAL SP
30610.783.968.8
player headshot
Clay Holmes NYM RP
31210.173.537.0
player headshot
Michael Wacha KC SP
31910.843.866.6
player headshot
Jose Soriano LAA RP
32410.394.268.1
player headshot
Seth Lugo KC SP
33611.334.157.7
player headshot
Tyler Mahle SF SP
34813.562.186.9
player headshot
Chad Patrick MIL P
3517.943.549.6
player headshot
Lucas Giolito BOS SP
35313.253.417.5
player headshot
Jeffrey Springs ATH SP
37511.194.117.3
player headshot
Zack Littell CIN SP
39112.943.816.3
player headshot
Justin Verlander DET SP
4018.813.858.1
player headshot
Luis Severino ATH SP
4189.354.546.9
player headshot
Jose Berrios TOR SP
43911.194.177.5
player headshot
Tyler Wells BAL SP
46915.752.917.5

I'm not going to lie: This group is pretty gross. Most drafts will be over and done before you get to this point, but you may need to round out your pitching staff with one or two of these in a deeper league.

The goal should be to identify the most stable floor because there isn't much ceiling to speak of. Maybe Chad Patrick has another gear -- he was halfway decent as a rookie last year -- but he's part of a deep stable of rotation options for the Brewers. I presume we're not doing the Mitch Keller thing anymore. I was kind of the ringleader of it, after all. I see some bounce-back potential for Chris Bassitt, Seth Lugo, and Jose Berrios, the last of whom recently revealed that he was pitching through a biceps tendon injury all year, but the upside isn't enough for me to make any of them a priority. I like Tyler Wells as a WHIP specialist if he gets a real chance with the Orioles, but he would seem to be on the outside looking in to start out.

The safest options are probably Brady Singer, Jameson Taillon, and Michael Wacha, so if you're looking for some stability late, there you have it. Just don't expect them to perform any miracles.