Detmers' fastball was clocked at 95-97 mph and his slider at 89-91 mph during his last Cactus League start against the Dodgers, Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register reports.

Detmers averaged 93.2 mph with his fastball and 85.9 mph with his slider last season, per Baseball Savant, so these are both notable bumps. His slider velocity did go up last year following a midseason demotion, but where he was sitting versus the Dodgers was even higher than that. Detmers said he didn't necessarily have a goal over the offseason to increase his velocity, but he did work with Driveline Baseball and training guru Eric Cressy. "I said I just want to get stronger and more explosive," Detmers said. "We made up a program for the whole offseason and I just stuck to that. And the velo came." Detmers had already been viewed as a potential breakout candidate in fantasy following his strong finish in 2022 and this news figures to only enhance his draft stock.