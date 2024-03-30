Stephenson (shoulder) threw off the mound Friday and noted that he hopes to be back by the end of April, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Stephenson has been dealing with right shoulder soreness since late February. His availability for Opening Day was taken off the table during spring training before he was ultimately placed on the Angels' 15-day injured list Thursday. Stephenson spent the 2023 season between the Pirates and Rays, posting a 3.10 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 77:16 K:BB over 52.1 innings.