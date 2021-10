Ohtani went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and two walks in Sunday's 7-6 win over the Mariners.

Ohtani took Tyler Anderson deep in the first inning, putting the Angels on the board right away. He only had two long balls in his last 21 games, but he finished with 46 home runs. The 26-year-old finished the season with a .257/.372/.592 with 46 home runs, 100 RBI, 103 runs and 26 steals in 639 plate appearances.