Ohtani went 1-for-5 with two stolen bases in a loss to the Brewers on Sunday.

Ohtani made the most of his lone hit, swiping both second and third base after singling in the third inning. The latter theft gave the slugger 20 steals on the campaign, and with 28 long balls, he is the league's first player to reach the 20-20 mark this season. This is the third time over the past four campaigns that Ohtani has achieved the feat.