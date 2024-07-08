Ohtani went 1-for-5 with two stolen bases in a loss to the Brewers on Sunday.
Ohtani made the most of his lone hit, swiping both second and third base after singling in the third inning. The latter theft gave the slugger 20 steals on the campaign, and with 28 long balls, he is the league's first player to reach the 20-20 mark this season. This is the third time over the past four campaigns that Ohtani has achieved the feat.
More News
-
Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani: Reaches base five times in win•
-
Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani: Homer among three hits in win•
-
Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani: Slugs 26th homer in win•
-
Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani: Crushes another leadoff shot•
-
Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani: Clubs leadoff homer in win•
-
Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani: Plays catch from 90 feet•