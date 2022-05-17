Neris (1-2) took the loss Monday as the Astros fell 6-3 to the Red Son, giving up three runs on three hits and a walk while striking out one in one inning of relief.

The right-hander entered a 3-3 tie in the bottom of the eighth inning and got rocked for three extra-base hits, capped by a two-run homer off the bat of Xander Bogaerts. Neris saw his 10-appearance scoreless streak snapped, but on the season he still sports a strong 2.12 ERA, 0.71 WHIP and 16:2 K:BB through 17 innings with a win and five holds.