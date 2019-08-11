Guduan's suspension runs through the remainder of the minor-league season, so he could join the Astros when rosters expand in September, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Guduan was expected to miss the rest of the 2019 season after GM Jeff Luhnow announced his suspension for a disciplinary issue, but it wasn't clarified until now that the suspension is only through the end of the minor-league season. It's not a guarantee that Guduan will join the Astros though, as Luhnow said the team hasn't decided whether he'll be promoted for the stretch run.