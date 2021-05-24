Guduan was charged with a blown save Sunday against the Angels after allowing a hit in two-thirds of an inning.

Guduan entered in the seventh with the bases loaded and the Athletics clinging to a one-run lead. He allowed the Angels to tie it up on a sacrifice fly and then gave them the lead on an RBI-single by Jose Iglesias. Neither of the runs scored were charged to him but he was still handed a blown save. The 29-year-old lefty has struggled to a 6.75 ERA, 1.80 WHIP and 5:5 K:BB over 13.1 innings.