Guduan (groin) worked around a hit and a walk over a scoreless inning out of the bullpen Saturday in his first rehab appearance for Triple-A Las Vegas.

Guduan was placed on the injured list May 28 with a right groin strain, but his ability to pitch in a game setting a week later suggests he likely won't be on the shelf for long. The 29-year-old lefty posted a 6.28 ERA and 1.67 WHIP in his 11 relief appearances for Oakland prior to being shut down with the injury.