Guduan will remain in the Athletics' bullpen after Jordan Weems was sent down Wednesday, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Guduan was activated from the 10-day injured list Tuesday but was designated as the 27th man for the twin bill against Minnesota. He didn't pitch in the doubleheader but will be available for Oakland going forward after he allowed eight runs on nine hits and three walks in 2.2 innings to begin the season.