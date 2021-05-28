Guduan landed on the 10-day injured list with a strained right groin Friday, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Guduan last pitched Tuesday, so the move can be backdated to Wednesday, allowing him to return June 5. Whether or not he'll be able to do so remains unclear. Jordan Weems was recalled in a corresponding move.
