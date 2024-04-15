Ruiz was spotted in the Athletics' clubhouse Monday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Ruiz has not yet been officially recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas, but it could be coming. J.D. Davis (hip/groin) is expected to be sidelined for at least a few days and could be an injured list candidate. Ruiz has a 1.004 OPS with three home runs and seven stolen bases over 11 games since his demotion to Las Vegas. Given his stolen base upside, he would immediately land back on the fantasy radar if he's recalled, although it's not clear how often the A's would plan to play him.