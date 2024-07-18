Ruiz (wrist) started in center field and played nine innings in the ACL Athletics' extra-inning loss to the ACL Brewers on Tuesday, going 0-for-4 with three strikeouts.

While Ruiz's rehab-assignment hot streak at the plate ironically was snapped against a much lower caliber of competition than he normally faces, the fact the outfielder played a full game's worth of innings on defense is the main takeaway. After logging 21 plate appearances over five games down on the farm, Ruiz may be deemed ready for activation ahead of the Athletics' first post-All-Star-break game Friday against the Angels.