Ruiz (wrist) went 1-for-2 with a single, an RBI sacrifice fly, a stolen base and a walk in Single-A Stockton's loss to Rancho Cucamonga on Tuesday.

Ruiz was making his rehab debut and drew the start in left field, logging seven innings before being substituted. Considering it was Ruiz's first taste of game action since May 22, the night was an encouraging one despite the low level of competition. The fact Ruiz was given the green light on the basepaths also seemingly bodes well for the health of his previously injured wrist, and it remains to be seen if he'll remain with the Ports for at least one more rehab game or bump up to a higher affiliate.