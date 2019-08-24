Manager Charlie Montoyo said that Buchholz (shoulder) would likely be reinstated from the 60-day injured list to start Sunday's game against the Mariners, Rob Longley of the Toronto Sun reports.

On the shelf since early May with a right shoulder strain, Buchholz is finally ready to return from nearly a four-month absence following a successful four-start rehab assignment in the lower minors. Buchholz was at his sharpest in his most recent rehab outing Aug. 18 with High-A Dunedin, when he struck out seven over four innings of one-run ball. The 35-year-old only built up to 67 pitches in that start, so he'll likely face some light workload restrictions when he slots back into the Toronto rotation this weekend.