Brewers' Drew Rasmussen: First camp with big club
Rasmussen is pitching with the big-league club for the first time this spring and has thrown two scoreless innings thus far.
Rasmussen is one of the Brewers' more intriguing prospects, given that he was a first-round selection in 2017 -- he ultimately did not sign that year -- and throws a 99-mph fastball. He started in the minors last year, but he was limited to no more than 4.1 innings in a game coming off two Tommy John surgeries, so it remains to be seen if he will stick in that role. Should he end up in relief, though, his heater should be enough to get him a shot at the top level at some point.
