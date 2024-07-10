The Rays plan to bring Rasmussen (elbow) back as a reliever this season, Evan Closky of 10 Tampa Bay WTSP reports.

Rasmussen had an internal brace procedure on his right elbow last July. Between the Rays' rotation depth and the length of time it would take to build him back up as a starter, it makes sense that the righty is being viewed as a reliever in 2024. The plan will be to return Rasmussen to the rotation in 2025. Rasmussen is slated to throw a live batting practice session Saturday, with the goal to begin a rehab assignment shortly after the All-Star break.