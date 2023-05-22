Lauer was placed on the 15-day injured list by the Brewers on Monday with a right shoulder impingement.

If there's good news here, it's that the injury is to Lauer's non-throwing shoulder. Still, it's unclear at this point how long he might be sidelined and the Brewers' rotation depth had already been hit hard by injuries. Lauer had been slated to start Thursday against the Giants, but Milwaukee will have to find someone else to take the ball that day.