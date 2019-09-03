Brewers' Mike Moustakas: Still nursing injury

Moustakas was removed from Monday's game against the Astros in the ninth inning after experiencing pain in his left wrist, which is why he's not starting Tuesday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Moustakas was cleared to enter Monday's starting lineup, though he was unable to make it through the entire game. He'll be considered day-to-day until another update on his status is provided.

