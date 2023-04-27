Wainwright (groin) will pitch in his third rehab start Sunday with Triple-A Memphis, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

Wainwright has made two starts with St. Louis' minor-league affiliates and managed to complete 4.1 innings his last time out. In total, he's managed a 4:1 K:BB while allowing five earned runs across 7.1 frames in those two outings. His target is 90 pitches Sunday, meaning if all goes well he should be set to rejoin the big-league rotation in early May.