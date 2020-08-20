Whitley (illness) continues to play catch at Busch Stadium and is expected to face live hitters at the team's alternate training site in Springfield before activation is considered, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Whitley is one of several Cardinals players on the COVID-19 injured list that have recently been cleared to resume workouts. The right-hander had made two appearances covering 2.2 innings this season before being ensnared in the team's coronavirus outbreak, so his arm will need a certain degree of building up prior to activation after the extended layoff.