Rizzo (back) took batting practice Sunday and is "doing better" according to Chicago manager David Ross, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Rizzo has sat out the past few intrasquad games, but he's still getting work in, as he participated in drills Saturday followed by the Sunday's batting practice. With the start of the regular season less than two weeks away, the Cubs seem to be exercising some caution with their first baseman, though he appears to be on track to play Opening Day.