Taillon (back) threw a 10-pitch, touch-and-feel bullpen session Wednesday, Andy Martinez of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Taillon is finally ready to ease back into mound work after a lower-back issue cropped up nearly two weeks ago. The right-hander has not made any official game appearances this spring and it seems unlikely that he'll be ready for one before the Cactus League schedule runs out. He will begin the season on the injured list, with a potential timetable available later on as he continues to ramp back up.