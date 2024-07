Taillon (7-4) allowed three runs on seven hits and struck out three without walking a batter over 5.2 innings to earn the win Sunday over the Cardinals.

Taillon came an out shy of his seven straight quality start, but he was still able to capture his third win in a row. He's also given up a home run in six straight starts, as Alec Burleson tagged him for a solo shot in the sixth inning. Taillon is now at a 3.10 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 75:18 K:BB through 93 innings over 16 starts this season.