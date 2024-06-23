Taillon (4-3) earned the win against the Mets on Saturday, allowing one run on six hits and no walks with 10 strikeouts over seven innings.

Taillon was excellent Saturday, with a solo home run by Francisco Alvarez in the fifth inning being his only blemish. He generated an impressive 15 swinging strikes on 93 pitches and notched a season-high 10 punchouts. Taillon has logged three consecutive quality starts and now owns a 2.90 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 53:16 K:BB over 68.1 innings this season. The 32-year-old lines up for a start against the Giants next week.