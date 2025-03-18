Taillon traveled with the team to Tokyo but isn't listed on the 26-man roster ahead of the two-game series against the Dodgers, Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
The Cubs sent out an updated roster after mistakenly including the right-hander on the Tokyo series roster, per Lee. Taillon will be officially added to the 26-man roster following the conclusion of the series due to the unique rules established for this two-game set. The right-hander started an exhibition game Sunday against a team from Nippon Professional Baseball and wouldn't have been available to pitch regardless of his roster status.
