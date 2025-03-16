Taillon allowed one run on four hits and two walks across 4.1 innings in Sunday's exhibition game against the Yomiuri Giants. He struck out four.

With the Cubs set to take on the Dodgers in Tokyo during a two-game set March 18-19, Taillon and his teammates got the opportunity to first play an exhibition game against a team from Nippon Professional Baseball. The veteran righty looked sharp as he tunes up for his regular season debut. That figures to come later this month after the short series in Tokyo, as Shota Imanaga and Justin Steele are slated to start those contests for Chicago. Taillon projects as a solid if not spectacular fantasy option in 2025 serving as the Cubs' No. 3 starter.