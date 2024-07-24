Taillon (7-5) allowed a run on four hits and three walks while striking out three over 7.1 innings to take the loss Tuesday versus the Brewers.

It's a harsh way for Taillon's three-start winning streak to end, as he didn't give up a run until the eighth inning. This also counted as his seventh quality start in his last eight outings, though he's been on the hook for a loss in three of them. Taillon has a 2.96 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 78:21 K:BB through 100.1 innings over 17 starts this season. He's projected for a road start in Cincinnati his next time out.