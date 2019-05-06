Cubs' Jose Quintana: Winning streak continues

Quintana (4-1) yielded two runs on eight hits and two walks in six innings Sunday, earning the victory over the Cardinals. He struck out two batters.

It wasn't the most attractive stat line but Quintana played the role of game manager and got the job done. He kept the Cardinals scoreless through five before getting tagged with a two-run double from Yadier Molina in the sixth. Quintana lowered his ERA to 3.40 in 39.2 innings. However, he's struck out just four batters in his last two outings after fanning 36 in his first five starts. He'll take the mound at home against Milwaukee on Friday.