Quintana (4-6) took the loss Sunday against the Rockies, allowing five runs on six hits and a walk across 5.2 innings. He struck out eight.

Quintana surrendered four home runs Sunday, the most he's allowed in a start in his career. Luckily for the left-hander, three of the long balls occurred with no runners on base, with Ezequiel Tovar's two-run homer in the first inning being the only non-solo shot. The outing was Quintana's first real hiccup in a month, as he racked up a 0.89 ERA and 27 strikeouts across his last five starts (30.1 innings) and had thrown 14 consecutive scoreless innings leading up to Sunday's start. Quintana enters the All-Star break with a 3.91 ERA with a 71:33 K:BB across 96.2 innings.