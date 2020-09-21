Schwarber was removed from Sunday's game against the Twins in the top of the third inning, and manager David Ross said "he's fine" when asked about an injury during the broadcast.

In the top of the second inning, Schwarber was a bit slow in retrieving a ball hit to the corner by Jake Cave and it ended up going for a triple. It's possible that Ross was sending a message by removing Schwarber for that effort, though more details will likely emerge after the game. Schwarber went 0-for-1 as the cleanup hitter while he was in the contest. Cameron Maybin replaced him in left field.