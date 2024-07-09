Schwarber (groin) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Tuesday.
Schwarber had been eyeing a return to the active roster for Tuesday's series opener against LA and has officially been reinstated from the IL. The DH should be expected to slot into the Phillies' starting lineup Tuesday and face Dodgers' starter Bobby Miller.
