Phillies manager Rob Thomson said Thursday that Schwarber (groin) is going through drills at 90 percent intensity, Corey Seidman of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Meanwhile, Thomson pegged Bryce Harper (hamstring) and J.T. Realmuto (knee) at 70-to-75 percent as they go through drills. While it's possible all three players make it back prior to the All-Star break, Schwarber would appear to have the best shot to do so. He's coming back from a left groin strain.