Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Won't travel to Arizona

Schwarber (back) will be held out for Chicago's upcoming series against the Diamondbacks, Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic reports.

Schwarber hasn't been able to take the field since Monday against Milwaukee due to a sore back. He won't travel with the team for a three-game series in Arizona to avoid a plane ride that could potentially make the issue worse. The Cubs are slated to match up against two left-handed starters during their next series anyway (Patrick Corbin and Robbie Ray), so Schwarber wouldn't have seen many at-bats even if healthy.