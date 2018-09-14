Cishek picked up his 23rd hold of the season by recording the final out of the sixth inning Thursday against the Nationals.

Later in the game, Pedro Strop went down with a hamstring injury which appears likely to keep him out through the end of the regular season. Cishek is looking like a top candidate to step into the ninth inning with Strop out, as he has 124 career saves (three this season) and has worked to a 3.18 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 28:8 K:BB since the All-Star break. Brandon Morrow (biceps) is inching closer to a return, but it's far from a given that he returns to the closer role right away after such a long absence.