Cubs' Willson Contreras: Goes hitless from leadoff spot
Contreras went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Brewers.
More noteworthy than the empty box score was the fact that Contreras batted first for the first time all season. The slugging catcher previously hadn't batted any higher than fourth, but Chicago manager Joe Maddon decided to mix up his lineup against Milwaukee lefty Gio Gonzalez. It remains to be seen whether Contreras will get more time in the leadoff spot. If he does, the 27-year-old could see an uptick in runs but a decrease in RBI.
More News
-
Cubs' Willson Contreras: Returns from IL•
-
Cubs' Willson Contreras: Expected back Wednesday•
-
Cubs' Willson Contreras: Chance to return Wednesday•
-
Cubs' Willson Contreras: Taking swings Saturday•
-
Cubs' Willson Contreras: Resumes baseball activity•
-
Cubs' Willson Contreras: To resume activities Friday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy trade chart: Acuna Jr. up
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 19 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 19 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Hot-hand pitchers like Reynaldo Lopez and Brad Keller are in line for two starts at the right...
-
Week 19 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
The upcoming trade deadline makes for a chaotic Week 19, and the crop of sleeper hitters is...
-
Waivers, winners, losers: Gallo hurt
Who can you find to replace Joey Gallo's power production? Do the Dodgers have a new catcher?...
-
Replacing Rays ace Blake Snell
Blake Snell's season might be over, at least in Fantasy. Here are some options for those attempting...