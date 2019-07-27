Cubs' Willson Contreras: Goes hitless from leadoff spot

Contreras went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Brewers.

More noteworthy than the empty box score was the fact that Contreras batted first for the first time all season. The slugging catcher previously hadn't batted any higher than fourth, but Chicago manager Joe Maddon decided to mix up his lineup against Milwaukee lefty Gio Gonzalez. It remains to be seen whether Contreras will get more time in the leadoff spot. If he does, the 27-year-old could see an uptick in runs but a decrease in RBI.