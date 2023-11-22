The Diamondbacks acquired Suarez from the Mariners for Seby Zavala and Carlos Vargas on Wednesday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Suarez stumbled to a .232/.323/.391 batting line this season in Seattle, although he did hit 22 home runs and drive in 96 runs. The 32-year-old is owed $11.3 million in 2024 and has a $15 million club option (or $2 million buyout) for 2025. Suarez should provide more stability at a third base spot which was a revolving door for Arizona in 2023.