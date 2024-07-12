Suarez went 1-for-2 with a walk and a solo home run in Thursday's 1-0 win over Atlanta.

Suarez provided the game's only offense with a solo shot in the fifth inning. It was the second consecutive game with a home run for Suarez, who's hit three over the last five games and is 15-for-49 (.306) with eight extra-base hits and 13 RBI over the last 15 contests. It might be a good time to buy low on the third baseman; Suarez's first three months (.591 OPS) have been well below his career norm (.756).