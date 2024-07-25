Suarez went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 8-6 win over Kansas City.

Suarez's second-inning blast gave Arizona an early lead and was the first of four Diamondback home runs. He's doing is best to put a season-long slump behind him; Suarez entered the month of July with six home runs and has hit that many over the last 14 games. During that span, he's knocked in 17 runs with a .692 slugging percentage and 1.014 OPS.