Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Tries out new mechanics

Ray started Sunday and walked two while striking out three over 1.2 scoreless innings in a spring win over the Athletics.

Ray, who showed off a slimmer physique upon his arrival to camp, also showed off new mechanics, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports. The left-hander is trying to finish his delivery more toward the plate rather than falling off to the third-base side. "I'm not losing stuff arm side because my direction is more towards the plate. I'm not pulling so much with my front side, which is allowing me to stay in the zone and not pull and leave stuff arm side," said Ray, who had a 4.3 BB/9 in 2019 and 5.1 the previous season. The 28-year-old Ray is slotted in at second in the rotation behind Madison Bumgarner.