Manager Bob Melvin implied over the weekend that Ray (elbow) will likely return from the 60-day injured list and make a start with the Giants during the club's four-game series in Los Angeles with the Dodgers that begins Monday, MLB.com reports. "I don't want to get ahead of myself, but there's a good chance he'll be pitching in L.A," Melvin said. "It's a big deal. He's probably not going to go out there and throw 120 pitches his first time out, but he got up a sixth time [in his rehab start Friday]."

Ray completed the 10th and presumably final start of his extended minor-league rehab assignment Friday, when he threw 78 pitches over 5.1 scoreless innings for Triple-A Sacramento. The veteran southpaw underwent Tommy John surgery last May but looked as sharp as ever over the course of his rehab assignment, which began June 4 in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League before he split his final six minor-league outings between Sacramento and Single-A San Jose. Ray's ability to consistently pound the strike zone and make bats miss was particularly impressive, as he rung up a 45:6 K:BB over his 29.1 innings in the minors. After pitching on four days' rest for Sacramento on Friday, Ray is likely to make his Giants debut either Wednesday or Thursday. A road matchup with the division-leading Dodgers isn't the most appealing draw for Ray, but his strikeout upside likely makes him a worthwhile pickup in most fantasy leagues, even if managers aren't keen on including him in active lineups right away.