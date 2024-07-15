Ray (elbow) struck out nine batters and gave up one hit and one walk over five scoreless innings in his rehab start Sunday with Single-A San Jose.

Making his ninth and perhaps final minor-league rehab appearance as he works his way back from May 2023 Tommy John surgery, Ray submitted his lengthiest and best outing yet. He built up to 74 pitches (56 strikes) in the rehab start and now owns a 4.13 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 38:4 K:BB in 24 innings over stops with San Jose, Triple-A Sacramento and the rookie-level Arizona Complex League. With Ray looking fully recovered from elbow surgery from both a workload and performance standpoint, he appears poised to return from the 60-day injured list to make his Giants debut coming out of the All-Star break. If the Giants opt to keep a five-man rotation intact rather than expanding to six, rookie Hayden Birdsong would seem to be most at risk of losing his starting spot once Ray is activated.