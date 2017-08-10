Dodgers' Andre Ethier: Rehab set for Saturday

Ethier (back) will begin a rehab assignment with High-A Rancho Cucamonga on Saturday, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports. Barring any setbacks, manager Dave Roberts said he will be activated Sept. 1, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Ethier continues to inch closer to a return, as he was able to complete a simulated game on Tuesday before taking batting practice with the team Wednesday. He'll play one more simulated game before heading out on a rehab assignment, which should last him the maximum 20 days seeing as he's been sidelined since spring training with a back injury. The hope remains that he'll be able to rejoin the Dodgers when rosters expand at the beginning of September.