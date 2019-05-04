Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Sitting with minor shoulder injury

Bellinger, who is not in Saturday's lineup against the Padres, is dealing with a minor right shoulder injury, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Per Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register, Bellinger's shoulder "popped out" on a dive at first base in Friday's game and then it popped right back in, something that he says happened once last season. Bellinger insisted that he was fine after Friday's game, while manager Dave Roberts said they'd see if there was any residual soreness before determining his availability Saturday. For now, he should be considered day-to-day.