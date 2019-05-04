Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Sitting with minor shoulder injury
Bellinger, who is not in Saturday's lineup against the Padres, is dealing with a minor right shoulder injury, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Per Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register, Bellinger's shoulder "popped out" on a dive at first base in Friday's game and then it popped right back in, something that he says happened once last season. Bellinger insisted that he was fine after Friday's game, while manager Dave Roberts said they'd see if there was any residual soreness before determining his availability Saturday. For now, he should be considered day-to-day.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 7
It's not the best week for sleeper hitters, according to Scott White, but here are 10 players...
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
There's a crowded list of two-start options in what figures to be a busy Week 7. Scott White...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 7 picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
FBT Podcast: Fantasy Jeopardy, Week 7
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew breaks down buy-low opportunities, Thursday's highlights,...
-
Roto trade values, updated rankings
What would be a fair offer for Cody Bellinger right about now? Scott White assigns a trade...
-
Five SP who can survive HR binge
The pitching environment these days is tough to navigate, with the ball flying out of the park...