Bellinger (leg) participated in light jogging and took swings Monday, Matthew Moreno of Dodger Blue reports.
Manager Dave Roberts was happy with the work that Bellinger was able to put in Monday, though the team has yet to unveil a timetable for the slugger's return. He'll need to ramp up his baseball activities significantly before the Dodgers can even consider activating Bellinger from the 10-day IL.
