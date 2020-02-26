Pederson's strained side has stuck around longer than the Dodgers' originally expected, and he's still yet to resume hitting, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Pederson has been dealing with the issue, which has also been referred to as a sore hip, since early in camp. He still seems to have plenty of time to get up to speed by Opening Day, but it's possible that the injury's persistence means it's something worse than the team originally feared.