Pederson went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and a hit-by-pitch in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Cubs.

Pederson's steal was his first since June 14. He hit just .227 over the 21 contests between thefts, a noticeable cooldown for a player who is still batting .274 on the year but obviously trending in the wrong direction. The slugger has added an .871 OPS, 13 home runs, 39 RBI, 34 runs scored and five steals over 81 contests in his usual strong-side platoon role.